An excellent performance from Ethan Schiller has highlighted an enjoyable 82-point victory at home for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes over Leeton-Whitton.
Schiller started the season in superb form however he was then struck down with injury which had limited him to just the two appearances since the end of May.
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe was really proud of the performance of Schiller who also finished the afternoon with two goals.
"Eth was huge today," Rowe said.
"He kicked two goals on his left which were really good finishes from a small forward and when he was in the middle he just stuck to that outer ring which was his role today.
"His role does vary from week to week being inside verse outside but we wanted him to start on the outside today and keep his width.
"We had a lot of good ball winners on the inside and they managed to get it out to Eth and he ran the ball away from the stoppage.
"We got the vision today and we'll get the stats during the week and Eth will no doubt land somewhere between 30 to 40 touches I would think."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Luke Lawrence was also impressive for the Goannas in the 17.13 (115) to 5.3 (33) win over the Crows as was Ben Halse who finished with three goals.
Rowe was pleased with the efforts of Halse who was thrown forward in the second half to provide a bit of spark after a somewhat lacklustre opening two quarters from the Goannas.
"Benny's day was actually very, very good," he said.
"People may look and say that he's kicked three but he actually played centre half back for the first half.
"In the second quarter I thought he was pretty close to our best player, but as much as Halse has been a back for most of his career I do have real confidence that he can play at both ends.
"I just felt at halftime that we needed a spark and we probably weren't getting the job done forward.
"We sent Pricey (Ryan Price) and Halse forward and both of them had an influence on the game and it just turned out that Halse in particular hit the scoreboard.
"He was a little bit unlucky in the end not to have four second half goals which was a really good effort on his behalf."
With their finals hopes now officially dashed, Rowe said it was good to see the boys just focus on enjoying their football and he was pleased they could claim a great win and play well.
"Obviously as soon as the result happened on Sunday where Tigers overcame Coolamon we knew that finals wasn't on the cards for us," he said.
"Certainly the first couple of days of the week were really difficult, we knew we had put ourselves in that position and knew that was probably a likely outcome from a few weeks ago.
"But we were still holding up as much hope as what you could possibly hope for that things fell our way.
"But when it didn't happen the penny had to drop and we had to understand where we were and from that point forward it was all a matter of working out how we get the most out of the last couple of weeks.
"Whether this sounds corny or not I'm not sure but basically we worked out that there's no way that we could be satisfied with anything that happened in the next two weeks.
"But we felt that when it came to our own pride and our own enjoyment that those were the two things that we were going to focus on.
"Regardless of ladder position, I don't think anyone can take enjoyment away from you when you are running around playing footy for a club that you love.
"We wanted to make sure that we enjoyed the last two weeks and we certainly wanted to make sure that we played with an element of pride where we didn't want to roll over.
"We wanted to make sure that even in the last couple of weeks that we played like a side that could've potentially been in finals and wasn't just an also ran.
"We definitely got that out of today, we do have an element of pride in the way that we went about our business and everyone out here today really enjoyed themselves which was great."
Full Time
MCUE 3.1 5.5 9.9 17.13 (115)
Leeton Whitton 1.1 2.1 4.2 5.3 (33)
GOALS: MCUE: B.Halse 3, N.Foley 3, P.Gardiner 3, J.Male 2, L.Pulver 2, E.Schiller 1, H.Collins 1, J.Scott 1, W.Morshead 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Grundy 2, T.Doyle 2, L.Mahalm 1
BEST: MCUE: E.Schiller, L.Lawrence, B.Halse, H.Fitzsimmons, N.Foley, T.Wheeler; Leeton Whitton: J.Rourke, J.Turner, J.Grundy, J.Coelli, L.Mahalm, M.Dryburgh
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.