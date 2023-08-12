The Daily Advertiser
Ethan Schiller was dominant as Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defeated Leeton-Whitton by 82 points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 12 2023 - 8:50pm
Patrick Gardiner finished the afternoon with three goals in MCUE's big win at home against Leeton-Whitton. Picture by Ash Smith
Patrick Gardiner finished the afternoon with three goals in MCUE's big win at home against Leeton-Whitton. Picture by Ash Smith

An excellent performance from Ethan Schiller has highlighted an enjoyable 82-point victory at home for Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes over Leeton-Whitton.

