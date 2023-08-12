Wagga Tigers overcame a slow start to run out comfortable 68-point winners over Narrandera at Robertson Oval.
The win however was soured by a hamstring injury to Jeremy Piercy which could see him miss next weekend's crucial clash against Griffith at Exies Oval.
Three goals to two and some inaccuracy in front of goal in the opening term saw the Tigers head into the first change with an 11-point lead.
However from there, the Tigers soon got rolling and eventually ended up running out 14.21 (105) to 5.7 (37) winners over the Eagles.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson knew his side had to get the four points to keep themselves in the hunt for finals and he was pleased they were able to do so.
"I think we got a lot of things right today," Stephenson said.
"Obviously finishing off in front of goal it probably wasn't one of those things as the scoreboard reflects but I thought all things considered we got a fair bit right.
"There was some good positives to take out of it."
Five behinds in the opening quarter set the Tigers up for a poor display in front of goal and they finished the afternoon with 21 which included kicking 1.8 in the final quarter.
Stephenson believed there wasn't any major reason for their inaccuracy and believed it was just one of those days for some of their forwards.
"It was probably just a bad day in front of goal to be honest," he said.
"The conditions weren't too bad so we were just a little bit wayward but that's alright as you are going to have those days and the pleasing thing was that we created a lot of opportunities."
Brady Morton led the way for the Tigers' forwards and finished the afternoon with five goals while Cooper Pavitt was also impressive and finished with four.
Stephenson was pleased with the efforts of Morton who has been in some good form of late which has seen him kick 12 goals in his past five games.
"Yeah he had a good day today Braids," he said.
"He probably could've finished with a couple more and rewarded himself but I thought he had a real strong impact in the game and he's playing some good footy as he's done all year."
Jock Cornell and Jackson Kelly were also very impressive through the midfield for the Tigers and they both finished with two goals apiece.
Stephenson noted that Cornell is having a stellar season and said that it's very rare that he doesn't have a big influence on a game.
"Yeah he doesn't have too many bad ones," he said.
"He's been ultra consistent for us all year and today was no different as he had another really good game."
While able to eventually run out winners by over 10 goals, Stephenson admitted that it was far from an easy victory.
"We were definitely challenged at certain stages," he said.
"I think in the first half we kept them to two scoring shots on goal but in the third quarter we probably let that slip.
"They might have been a bit wasteful in front of goal as well and I think we might've conceded a few more shots on goal than what we'd be happy with.
"There were definitely moments through the game where we were challenged and they've got some really good players in that side that work pretty well together.
"So there was every chance the game was going to have it's ebbs and flows."
Stephenson said it was disappointing to see Piercy come from the field with a hamstring injury and said they would know more about the extent of the damage in the coming days.
Stephenson also decided to sit the game out against the Eagles but believed he would be right to face the Swans next weekend.
"I just had the week off," he said.
"I was probably a little bit tender after the game on Sunday and being a short turnaround and being on the wrong side of 30 I made the call to have the week off and get myself right for the following week.
"It's nothing serious and I'll play next week."
Full Time
Wagga Tigers 3.5 7.9 12.13 14.21 (105)
Narrandera 2.0 2.1 4.5 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: B.Morton 5, C.Pavitt 4, J.Cornell 2, J.Kelly 2, I.Lyons 1; Narrandera: J.Grinter 3, C.Vearing 1, L.Mckay 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: J.Cornell, J.Kelly, S.McNaughton, N.Cooke, B.Morton, I.Lyons; Narrandera: L.Mckay, J.Grinter, B.Hutchison, J.Powell, T.Powell, B.Renet
