The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Seven straight for Marrar after 40-point win over Coleambally

MM
By Matt Malone
August 12 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jed Jenkins was one of Marrar's best in his 150th club game on Saturday.
Jed Jenkins was one of Marrar's best in his 150th club game on Saturday.

MARRAR overcame an early scare to get the job done at Coleambally on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.