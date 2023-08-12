MARRAR overcame an early scare to get the job done at Coleambally on Saturday.
The Bombers made it seven straight wins to finish the home and away season as they recorded a 40-point win at Coleambally, 13.10 (88) to 7.6 (48).
Coleambally jumped the Bombers and led by 15 points at the opening change but Marrar managed 12 goals to four after the opening break.
Zach Walgers continued his brilliant season with a best-on-ground performance.
Sidelined Marrar coach Cal Gardner said there were positives to take out of the game.
"No injuries is the massive plus," Gardner said.
"To get through injury free was the big tick for us. And our last two and a half quarters, we finished on a pretty high note so hopefully we can take that momentum into finals next week."
Gardner said Coleambally took it up to them early.
"Yeah they really did, which we thought they might at home," he said.
"Obviously it was their last game of the year so they were going to throw everything at it and to their credit, they played really good footy.
"We were very slow to start from our end, I'm not sure if it was coming off the bye but we just looked a little bit slow there in the first quarter but we got it going halfway through the second."
Nick Molkentin and Jed Jenkins, in his 150th game, were others to play well for Marrar.
Blake Argus and James Buchanan were best for Coleambally.
Gardner, Jordan Hedington and Jackson Moye all sat out the trip to Coleambally, along with finals ineligible Billy Toy.
Gardner said they decided to play it safe.
"They're all precautionary," he said.
"With the position we're in, the result today wasn't going to change anything on the ladder so we took the precautionary approach today."
Keenan Flood is also due back from a collarbone injury next week.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 1.1 6.5 12.7 13.10 (88)
Coleambally Blues 3.4 4.5 5.6 7.6 (48)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: M.Bloomfield 3, J.Staines 2, Z.Walgers 2, N.Molkentin 1, T.Lawler 1, C.Bourke 1, B.Walker 1, C.ODonnell 1, M.Stibbard 1; Coleambally Blues: M.Dunbar 2, K.Bennett 1, M.White 1, B.Argus 1, S.Tipiloura 1, S.Breed 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: Z.Walgers, N.Molkentin, J.Staines, J.Jenkins, C.Bourke, C.ODonnell; Coleambally Blues: J.Buchanan, K.Pete, D.Bennett, T.Argus, M.Dunbar, S.Breed.
