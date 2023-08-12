NORTHERN Jets ensured they hit their first Farrer League finals series in seven years in style with a 145-point belting of Barellan on Saturday.
The Two Blues' faint finals hopes were completely snuffed out early by a rampant Jets outfit on their way to a 28.12 (180) to 5.5 (35) victory at Ardlethan Sportsground.
It was the Jets' biggest win of the year and it came at the perfect time as they prepare for a qualifying final showdown with Marrar at Robertson Oval next Saturday.
It also proved to be the perfect way to celebrate Chris Bell's 300th first grade game, as the 37-year-old continued a fine season by kicking seven goals in a best-on-ground display.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper was thrilled to turn on such a display for Bell's milestone appearance.
"Absolutely. Today we were playing for Belly more than anything," Harper said.
"To make it to 300 first grade games is a great achievement but to still be contributing the way he is, is another thing on its own.
"To kick seven today and turn back the clock was really good to see. He loved, we loved, it was unreal."
The Jets enjoyed two six-goal quarters to go into half-time 54 points up.
By then, they had ended Barellan's finals dreams and they broke their spirit after the main break with 10 unanswered goals in the third term.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Harper couldn't have been happier with how the final home and away round unfolded for the Jets.
"I'm just happy we got the win and got through injury free, which is nice. We should be fit and firing and ready to go," he said.
"Obviously a really good performance on our behalf today and it started from the first bounce. It was one of our better four-quarter performances all year so full confidence heading into next week now.
"We really played our brand of footy, the way we wanted to stick to our systems and structures and ran them all around the ground, which is really good.
'If we play like that, we'll hold ourselves in good stead for next week and going forward."
Bell was best-on-ground with his spectacular milestone performance.
Matt Wallis locked up the league goalkicking award with an eight-goal haul, while ruck Lachie Jones and midfielders Mitch Haddrill, Jeromy Lucas and Jack Harper all shone. Tom Alexander was also good up forward.
Riley Irvin battled hard for the Two Blues, while Hugh McKenzie finished off a top year with another strong display.
The only disappointing result for the Jets was their reserve grade team missing out on a finals spot.
Harper though will continue to have a number of players train with first grade.
"We'll have a 30 to 34 man squad training with us so we'll be right hopefully," he said.
Full-time
Northern Jets 6.1 12.2 22.7 28.12 (180)
Barellan Two Blues 1.1 3.2 3.3 5.5 (35)
GOALS: Northern Jets: M.Wallis 8, C.Bell 7, J.Harper 3, H.Roscarel 3, M.Haddrill 2, T.Alexander 1, J.Fisher 1, L.Jones 1; Barellan Two Blues: R.Best 1, D.Schmetzer 1, T.Garrett 1, H.McKenzie 1, B.Cleaver 1.
BEST: Northern Jets: C.Bell, M.Wallis, J.Fisher, J.Harper, L.Jones, M.Haddrill; Barellan Two Blues Seniors: Not submitted.
