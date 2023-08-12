The Daily Advertiser
Northern Jets warm up for finals with a 145-point win over Barellan

By Matt Malone
August 12 2023 - 7:15pm
Chris Bell kicked seven goals in a best-on-ground performance in his 300th first grade game on Saturday.
NORTHERN Jets ensured they hit their first Farrer League finals series in seven years in style with a 145-point belting of Barellan on Saturday.

