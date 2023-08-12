With five clubs represented across four games, the crowds flooded into Connolly Rugby Complex for the Southern Inland Rugby Union grand final day.
Competition manager Jack Heffernan said the day couldn't have been a bigger success for the league.
"It's been a huge day with good results, we had a one point game to start the day and overtime in the women's, a bigger margin in first grade but there's been good footy all day," Heffernan said.
With good numbers coming through the gates all day, Heffernan said it was exciting to have five clubs represented throughout the day.
Plenty of club colours were on display and there was an ample sense of occasion with supporters vocally getting behind their clubs.
"I think that's what community sports about, that culture and people getting behind you, so it's really exciting and it's always great being at grand finals because you do get that bigger crowd, you get various clubs in one spot," he said.
"We had five clubs here today playing, which was great, that is half of our clubs in our competitions, so that's a good marker of the strength of the competition.
"Full credit to Wagga City for having all three men's teams, that's an impressive effort and well done to them but I think the way that the games have been played this year, people want to stick around and watch because they knew that this [first grade] game would probably come down to the wire."
With an emphasis on positive crowd behaviour this season and ensuring respect is shown to both players and referees this season, Heffernan was pleased to report they'd had no complaints.
"It's been a big focus for all sports this year, crowd behaviour, especially with match officials, and the crowd as great today, we really appreciate the support for all grades," he said.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
