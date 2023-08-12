The Rock-Yerong Creek completed an outstanding home and away season in fine fashion with a 57-point demolition of East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
The Magpies captured the Mark 'Grunta' O'Leary Cup in front of a big crowd at Victoria Park, winning 17.13 (115) to 8.10 (58).
It was the perfect way to finish the season for the Magpies as they overcome some early heat from the Hawks to run out impressive winners, and just as importantly, they got through unscathed.
EWK led narrowly at quarter time before TRYC replied with five unanswered goals in the second term to take a 25-point lead into half-tme.
The Magpies then enjoyed an eight-goal third term to put the result beyond doubt.
Todd Hannam, who kicked three goals in the space of a four-minute period in the third term, was presented the best-on-ground medal but the Magpies had contributors all over the ground.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken was proud of the way his team responded from the Hawk's early dominance.
"We always knew East Wagga were going to come out hard. They got confidence obviously from beating CSU last week, who rolled us a few weeks ago," Aiken said.
"To get the momentum back and pretty much hold it for the rest of the game was good.
"To East Wagga's credit, they kept coming and kept having a crack but I think just the weight of the footy we had, and we kicked pretty straight today, which is impressive, so I'm pretty proud of the boys."
AIken was rapt to complete the home and away season without any new injuries and the Magpies will now welcome back Curtis Steele, Don Roberts and Jordy Kemp for the second semi-final in a fortnight's time.
He said the home and away season had been a great success.
"No injuries, which was nice, hopefully we'll go into in a fortnight's time with a full complement," he said.
"It's a credit to the boys, we've worked really hard this year, we had a bigger pre-season than we've ever had, our numbers have been really good and it's given us that opportunity.
"I'm just rapt for the boys, the local boys and the Canberra boys who have stuck with us for the past three or four years.
"It's reward for effort, hopefully we're building towards something special but as I said to the boys in there, it all restarts now.
"We've got a big month in front of us and hopefully they get some reward but we'll wait and see."
Hannam was a deserved best-on-ground but he was not the only Magpie to play well.
Joey Hancock, Cooper Diessel and Tom Yates were good through the midfield, while Will Adams and Noah Budd were solid in defence.
Dean Biermann was excellent in his first game back from overseas but let himself down with his finishing, as he ended up with 2.3, while James Roberts was strong again with 3.3.
Jarrod Boumann was a strong focal point for the Hawks and he finished with four goals, while Cam McPherson and Ryan Bourne also enjoyed good games for the visitors.
EWK lost Max Tiernan and Nathan Baker in the first half to heavy knocks, while Liam Hard didn't finish the game.
The Hawks' bench was also shown a rare white card for umpire abuse but the comments appeared to come from supporters sitting nearby, not the coaching staff.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 1.4 6.6 14.11 17.13 (115)
EWK Hawks 2.2 2.5 6.7 8.10 (58)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: T.Hannam 3, J.Roberts 3, D.Biermann 2, J.Hancock 2, R.Budd 2, J.Prestage 1, T.Yates 1, S.Wolter 1, M.Stephenson 1, W.Adams 1; EWK Hawks: J.Boumann 4, C.McPherson 2, B.Roberts 1, L.Hard 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: T.Hannam, J.Hancock, T.post, W.Adams, J.Prestage, C.de Brueys-Diessel; EWK Hawks: R.Bourne, C.McPherson, J.Turner, N.Curran, J.Boumann, C.Quade.
