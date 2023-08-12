The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Lachie Day delivers as Waratahs end Wagga City's reign

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:45am, first published August 12 2023 - 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lachie Day scored all 26 points as Waratahs ended Wagga City's domination of Southern Inland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.