Collingullie-Glenfield Park remain in the hunt to play finals this season after a final quarter surge led the Demons to an impressive 30-point win over Griffith.
The Demons kicked six of the last seven goals of the contest to run out 16.8 (104) to 11.8 (74) victors at Crossroads Oval.
The two sides traded goals early in the first term before the Demons managed to get on top and they carried a 15-point lead into the first break.
They then held that lead until early in the last quarter where back to back goals to Jay Summers and Patrick Payne saw the Swans hit the front.
With their season on the line, the Demons then rose to the challenge with Sam Stening and Ed Perryman both playing a crucial role in Collingullie's final quarter dominance as they kicked clear to run out comfortable winners at home.
Collingullie coach Nick Perryman was pleased with the performance of his side who entered the contest knowing they had to win to keep their season alive.
"Griffith are obviously a good side and we knew what was at stake," Perryman said.
"That last quarter I was really pleased with the boys efforts and to have a win like that against a good side is always a positive."
Despite trailing for the majority of the contest, the Swans continued to fight and were at times only a goal behind during the third term.
Although Griffith hit the lead in the last quarter, Perryman admitted that he wasn't too nervous and believed that his side would be able to overcome the challenge put to them.
"It looked like throughout the day that we could score pretty quickly if we got a bit of a run on," he said.
"I put it on the midfielders in that last quarter to sort of get going a little bit and to their credit they did after that first goal or so that Griffith kicked.
"We won a bit of territory and finished off the work so it was really pleasing."
Stening kicked two final quarter goals and finished with six for the afternoon in what was another impressive performance from the key forward.
Perryman was proud of the efforts of Stening who extended his season tally to 55 goals.
"Yeah he played really well," he said.
"He kicked very straight which was very helpful for us and he kicked some big goals.
"He's a great player for us and I'm really happy with his game today."
Matt Klemke also made a timely return and battled on superbly all afternoon through the midfield and up forward for the Demons.
Perryman said it was great to have Matt back in the side for such an important game and also noted the performance of Jayden Klemke who finished with four goals.
"He's a quality player and we always love him in the side," he said.
"He makes everyone better and it's a real positive to have him in and I thought Jayden played really well today as well.
"He had a bit of a crook toe and he just powered through and he was one of the best I thought."
The Demons entered the clash without trio Steve Jolliffe, Noah Harper and Dan Frawley however Perryman was confident that all three of them should be right to face Leeton-Whitton next weekend.
"Yeah they'll be back," he said.
"Frawls has got to get through training but Stevey will definitely be back and Noah Harper will be back as well so that's a positive."
Oscar Wichman made his senior debut for the Demons against Griffith and Perryman was really proud of his efforts on the wing.
"Yeah he was great," he said.
"Oscar is a talented young kid and I thought he was brilliant today and he probably owned that side of the wing.
"He had some really big moments for us and I thought his brother (Harry Wichman) was good as well.
"I'm happy with both their games."
Full Time
Collingullie GP 5.0 7.4 10.6 16.8 (104)
Griffith 2.3 4.5 8.7 11.8 (74)
GOALS: Collingullie GP: S.Stening 6, J.Klemke 4, E.Perryman 2, B.Williams 2, H.Wichman 1, M.Klemke 1; Griffith: P.Payne 3, H.Delves 2, B.Morrissey 1, A.Page 1, J.Toscan 1, R.Pollock 1, J.Summers 1, J.Rowston 1
BEST: Collingullie GP: J.Klemke, J.Pope, E.Perryman, H.Wichman, R.Martyn, S.Stening; Griffith: J.Rowston, D.Peruzzi, R.Pollock, M.Cudmore, H.Delves, P.Payne
