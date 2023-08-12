The Daily Advertiser
Six goals from Sam Stening guided Collingullie-Glenfield Park to a 30-point win over Griffith

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 12 2023 - 7:15pm
Collingullie-GP players celebrate a fourth quarter goal from Brodi Williams during their 30-point win over Griffith. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Collingullie-GP players celebrate a fourth quarter goal from Brodi Williams during their 30-point win over Griffith. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Collingullie-Glenfield Park remain in the hunt to play finals this season after a final quarter surge led the Demons to an impressive 30-point win over Griffith.

