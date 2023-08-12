The Daily Advertiser

Haunting tales starting to emerge

A baby being handed to the wrong mother and a woman who was cut before the epidural took hold in an emergency caesarean at Wagga Base Hospital are among the haunting stories shared with a parliamentary inquiry examining birth trauma.

