Haunting tales starting to emerge

A baby being handed to the wrong mother and a woman who was cut before the epidural took hold in an emergency caesarean at Wagga Base Hospital are among the haunting stories shared with a parliamentary inquiry examining birth trauma.
This week we revealed women traumatised by their birth experiences at the hospital had started to lodge their experiences with the inquiry, which will hold a hearing in Wagga next month.
The inquiry was established by the state government in June after the Maternity Consumer Network filed a complaint with the Health Care Complaints Commission on behalf of dozens of women alleging poor maternity care at Wagga Base Hospital.
NSW Health has confirmed its representatives will be in attendance at the hearing, and said it is committed to listening to and learning from women about their experiences of maternity care.
Ahead of the Wagga hearing on September 8, The Daily Advertiser has launched its 'Birthing life, Living trauma' series to shine a light on the issues being examined by the inquiry and to help give Riverina mothers a voice.
If you've got a story you'd like to share, we'd love to hear from you.
Even if you'd like to remain anonymous, we'd still be happy to chat.
You can reply to this newsletter or email news@dailyadvertiser.com.au.
Enjoy the rest of your Sunday. Have a great week.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.