The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, August 11

August 12 2023 - 5:55pm
Ed Perryman lines up for goal during Collingullie-GP's win over Griffith at Crossroads Oval. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Ed Perryman lines up for goal during Collingullie-GP's win over Griffith at Crossroads Oval. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Riverina League

Collingullie-Glenfield Park 16.8 (104) d Griffith 11.8 (74)

