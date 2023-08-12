Collingullie-Glenfield Park 16.8 (104) d Griffith 11.8 (74)
Wagga Tigers 14.21 (105) d Narrandera 5.7 (37)
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 17.13 (115) d Leeton-Whitton 5.3 (33)
Marrar 13.10 (88) d Coleambally 7.6 (48)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 17.13 (115) d East Wagga-Kooringal 8.10 (58)
Charles Sturt University 14.12 (96) d Temora 1.9 (15)
Northern Jets 28.12 (180) d Barellan 5.5 (35)
Waratahs 26 d Wagga City 10
Howlong 11.5 (71) d Billabong Crows 4.5 (29)
Osborne 20.12 (132) d Jindera 7.10 (52)
Culcairn 11.14 (80) d Lockhart 11.7 (73)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 9.13 (67) d Henty 4.5 (29)
Holbrook 11.14 (80) d Brock-Burrum 6.6 (42)
CDHBU 33.18 (216) d Murray Magpies 4.0 (24)
Kangaroos 60 d Junee 6
Tumut 40 d Southcity 16
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.