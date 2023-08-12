Good takes home Alicia Lucas Medal after year 'loving' rugby

She's enjoyed her footy more than ever before, and it showed, with Tessa Good presented the Alicia Lucas Medal following the Southern Inland Rugby Union women's grand final on Saturday.
She narrowly beat Amelia Lolotonga in the vote count, edging her out 14 votes to 12.
Hot on their tails were Lele Katoa and Amy Fowler, each with nine votes.
Good, who plays for Ag College, said she had more fun this season than ever before, and it improved her game.
Stepping into more representative roles this season, she said the challenge of higher level rugby has been a good one.
"We had a lot of new girls this year, so it was a lot of teaching them, it was a really good season for me, I enjoyed it," Good said.
"If I love it, I play good footy.
"It makes so much difference, you want to come to training, you want to do the best for your team, when you're enjoying it you're playing better."
Playing with many of the premiership players taking the field for Wartahs and Griffith on Saturday, Good said it was exciting to watch her representative teammates in action.
Coming from a sevens background, she stepped into the 10s format last year when she arrived in Wagga for university.
Joining Ag College, she said the club atmosphere has kept pushing her to improve, with a one club feeling across all grades.
"I played by first year of union last year and I'm, really enjoying it," she said.
"I love the culture of footy, it's just so nice, even with the men, they really encourage the women.
"I came from hockey and it was a bit more separate, the women and the men, but here we do training with the boys, fitness with them, they're all encouraging and I really like that."
Heading to Conolly Rugby Complex to watch the women's grand final, Good said it was exciting to watch a high quality match to round out the season.
"It was a great game, it's always good to have that close final, you never want to see a final that's not close," she said.
"I think it's rewarding for both teams, they both can say they had a really hard, tough battle."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
