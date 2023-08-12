Katoa awarded best on ground Adamson Medal in narrow SIRU premiership loss

Griffith's Lele Katoa has been awarded the Adamson Medal as the best on ground player for the 2023 Southern Inland Rugby Union women's grand final.
In a nail-biting game the game went to extra time before Waratahs handed Griffith a disappointing 31-29 loss.
Katoa said it was an intense game with both sides putting their all into every play.
"I was hoping we'd get a medal for everyone," Katoa said.
"We both played our hearts out on the field but the better team one, it was just unlucky for us, there was a lot of missed opportunities for us.
"I'm proud of the girls, they played their hearts out, we put a lot of effort in every week, and we were hoping to get the result at the end of the game but there's only one team that wins."
With so much effort and energy put in by the team behind the scenes, she said she wishes they'd been rewarded for their dedication throughout the year.
"The girls, we work our butts off every week, and a lot of people don't see what we do behind the scenes, but we see it, and we put it out on the field.
"It was hard to see the result at the end of the game, we play with heart, we play for each other.
"We're not sisters by blood but we act like sisters on the field, and that's what we did."
Critical of her own game, Katoa said she thought there was space for improvement but was grateful for the acknowledgement of her performance.
"I felt like my game was alright, I could have done better and I wish I did," she said.
"There were some little mistakes I wish I'd touched up on but I tried to play hard for my team, that's all I do, work hard for the girls.
"I wish I could have played harder."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
