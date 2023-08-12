It was as tight a game as any spectator could have asked for but it was ultimately Waratahs who earned themselves the Southern Inland Rugby Union women's premiership on Saturday.
Georgie Lindsay gave the 'Tahs a dream start, intercepting a pass before running the full field to get the first game points.
In a see-sawing game, the lead was passed back and forth between the 'Tahs and opposition Griffith, with the Blacks sent into extra time for the second time in as many weeks.
A late try from Rhianna Burke sealed the deal for the local girls, while Milly Lucas' kicking accuracy kept them edging ahead in the 31-29 win.
'Tahs assistant coach Mark Macarthur said the side did everything he could have asked of them after a nervous start.
"In the first half we were a little bit nervous and we didn't quite stick to our structure," Macarthur said.
"We went away from some of the things w'ed been training for during the week, but credit to the ladies, they regathered themselves and got back to that.
"Saying that, Griffith completely stepped up, 100 per cent, they made the task very difficult."
Macarthur said the occasion of a grand final can be difficult to prepare for, and with the enthusiasm that Griffith came out with, he wasn't too concerned with a nervous start.
"In any grand final, it's a day that you can't explain the emotion and feeling of," he said.
"It does take a different toll on the body, physically you're ready but sometimes mentally you've got to prepare yourself to overcome those emotions."
After letting Griffith's Amelia Lolotonga through twice within seven minutes to score for the Blacks, Macarthur said is was impressed with the team's defensive composure once they'd settled into the game.
Sticking tackles and positioning the ball as they'd been training to, he was pleased with the performance.
Initially stepping away from the team this season, Macarthur was pulled back in and said the first premiership is one well earned for a dedicated group of players.
"We were here last year and we've been building for the last couple of years, but it's been a great journey from then," he said.
"It's hard to separate from such a great group of ladies, a great club, I'll never truly step away but it was a great day and a great outcome for the hard work a lot of the ladies have put in for the last couple of years. "
Backing up from refereeing the reserve grade grand final, game winner Burke missed the opening minutes of the game, changing kits before she took to the field.
Training for the grand final all year, she said she's a fit as she could have been coming into the game.
"I'm feeling pretty cooked," Burke said.
"I'm pretty tired, but I'm fit at the moment, I train myself all season to be able to play and referee a game, and it pays off winning a premiership and having a crack in second grade.
"I'm pretty proud of the girls, it's the first premiership for the Waratahs women, we've definitely set the benchmark.
"We knew Griffith was going to come out hard and we had to play our game plan and play to our strengths, and that's what we did."
Combining a passion for playing and officiating, Burke said the double duty makes her both a better player and referee.
"For myself, playing makes me a better referee, I don't think there's a referee out there that doesn't hate me, because I am an absolute menace," she said.
"I know I get that as a referee, but I know that as long as it's not towards the referee and within the game, we're alright."
WARATAHS 31 (R Burke 2, G Lindsay, H Stephens, J Macarthur tries; M Lucas 3 cons) d GRIFFITH 29 (A Lolotonga 3, L Siale 2 tries; L Katoa 2 cons) at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
