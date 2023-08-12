The Daily Advertiser
Wartahs women earn first premiership in club history in extra time thriller

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 13 2023 - 7:29am, first published August 12 2023 - 6:15pm
It was as tight a game as any spectator could have asked for but it was ultimately Waratahs who earned themselves the Southern Inland Rugby Union women's premiership on Saturday.

Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

