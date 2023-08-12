Wagga City hold off challenge from Tumut to defend second grade title

Wagga City withstood a big challenge from Tumut to defend their second grade title.
After the Boiled Lollies fell just short in third grade, there was plenty of pressure to make sure they capitalised on a dominant season.
Wagga City had lost just once this year but were really pushed early by the Bulls looking to complete a remarkable turn around.
However a strong period either side of half-time by the Boiled Lollies helped them take a 29-24 victory at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Coach Rhys Cummins was proud of how the team held strong.
"We've been the best team all year and just needed one more to get over the line but we did it and I'm extremely proud of the boys," Cummins said.
"The boys just really dug deep, played for each other and overcame any obstacles throughout the game.
"They really kept their heads and I'm very proud of them."
READ MORE
Ratu Veibuli got Wagga City off to a strong start when he crossed inside the first 10 minutes.
However Tumut were quick to respond as Angus Gregory went over in the corner to cut Wagga City's lead to two points.
Corey Stocks extended Wagga City's lead with another quick response.
Just as Wagga City looked to be getting on top Menzies Seumanutafa charged over for the Bulls to once again make it a two-point game with eight minutes left in the first half.
A try right on half-time from Andrew Carlin handed Wagga City a 21-12 lead and all the momentum.
The Boiled Lollies broke the try-for-try sequence when Tyler Byrne crashed over from close range seven minutes into the second half.
A penalty goal from Carlin extended their buffer but Seumanutafa hit right for Tumut to keep them in the hunt.
The Bulls had another good chance to cut into the deficit with a sustained period on City's line before conceding a crucial penalty.
Sepesa Koroi went over for a consolation effort right on full-time but it wasn't quite to be for the Bulls.
Cummins was impressed how hard Tumut made them work for their victory.
"I can't credit Tumut enough, they are a solid team and deserved to be there with us in the grand final," he said.
"They really gave us a hard game."
However a cool head from Jayden Dodson at halfback, who was named Warwick Tout Medal winner, helped Wagga City get in the right position.
From there their forwards captalised in what was a bruising encounter.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.