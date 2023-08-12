The Daily Advertiser
All the action from Southern Inland grand final day

Tahlia Sinclair
Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 12 2023 - 9:14pm, first published 9:00pm
Southern Inland's season wrapped up in fine style. Pictures by Madeline Begley
Waratahs have returned to the top of Southern Inland after an inspired display from Lachie Day.

