All the action from Southern Inland grand final day

Waratahs have returned to the top of Southern Inland after an inspired display from Lachie Day.
The star fullback scored all 26 of his team's points to claw back an early deficit and end Wagga City's domination of the Southern Inland.
After winning the last two titles, and not being able to play for a third when unbeaten in 2021, the Boiled Lollies had to settle for second best.
The win was the second leg of a big double for Waratahs, who took an extra-time thriller against Griffith in the women's.
Wagga City were able to defend their second grade title but went down to Hay in third grade.
Check out all the photos from a big day at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.