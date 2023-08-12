A startling police presence outside a bank on Wagga's main street on a busy Saturday morning has been cleared.
Riverina Police District vehicles were parked on the road in Baylis Street and halfway up the footpath, with lights flashing, outside G&C Mutual Bank at the intersection with Forsyth Street.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed that officers had responded to a hold-up alarm at the bank.
Police officers and private security company staff who responded to the call, which came in around 12.15pm, were seen working their way into accessing the building.
It turned out to be a false alert and they had left the scene by 12.40pm.
Vehicles managed to make their way around the police cars, which had partially blocked traffic in Forsyth and Baylis streets, witnesses reported.
Pedestrians filing past the scene and using pedestrian crossings were still able to pass, weaving around the police vehicles.
