Hay snap up SIRU third grade cup in one-point win

It was the perfect start to the biggest game of the year for Hay, with a second minute try setting up the feeling for the game ahead.
Finishing 27-26 one point premiership winners, the side went into the game confident they'd done enough to finish the season with the cup.
Wagga City had their opportunities in the first half, but they failed to capitalise on them, and combined with Hay's defensive efforts, only crossed the line once.
Andrew Garvey was integral to the Cutters strong opening half, finding the gap in his defenders twice to cross the line.
It took him a go to warm up but Harry Agar's kicking kept the travellers expanding their margin to a comfortable 19-7 lead at half time.
City gave them a scare in the opening minutes of the second term, but once again unable to complete the task, Hay remained ahead.
A penalty gave the Cutters a point in the pocket, and it would ultimately be their saving grace.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
With confidence they'd done enough, Hay pulled back from the contest, and as tired legs started to set in, City crossed the try line twice more to narrow the margin, but it was too little too late.
Coach Ed Lilburne said the win was the amalgamation of three years of preparation.
"For 90 per cent of the game we played fantastic, there were a few little things at the end we didn't do right, but whether you win a grand final by one point of twenty points, it doesn't really matter," Lilburne said.
"We did the hard work and got over the line."
Despite two late tries from City, Lilburne said there was no doubt in his mind the side had done enough.
Each taking several attempts to cross the line, he felt his side never lost their control.
"I honestly felt more in control in the last ten minutes because I felt we were already there," he said.
"We were wearing the clock down, their last try took them four or five minutes to get there, and we did that well."
Finishing as minor premiers ahead of the cancellation of the 2021 season due to COVID-19 and decimated by injuries late last year, Lilburne said the time was right for them to win a premiership.
"We had every intention of winning this year," he said.
"The COVID year, we were minor premiers, we got that far then we stopped, so we really felt we would have won it that year, last year we got smashed by injuries, and this year was the accumulation of the last couple of years.
"They've put in the effort for the last four weeks, and trained hard."
Hay captain James Graham had an outstanding run, earning himself player of the match for his efforts.
Humble in receiving the award he said the win was a real team effort from his side.
"I thought I went alright, I controlled it, I think, got a bit sloppy at the end when I was out of my feet, but I thought everyone stepped up," Graham said.
"Everyone across the board had a blinder.
"It was a real team effort, I couldn't be prouder."
Also not concerned with late tries from City, Graham said his team came out hard and strong to lock away the win early, as they'd planned.
FULL-TIME
HAY 27 (A Garvey 3, W Nadin tries; H Agar 2 cons, pen) d WAGGA CITY (C Atkinson 2, F Baituwawa, I Ravouvou tries; D Dodds 3 cons) at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Ken McMullen Medal: James Graham (Hay).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.