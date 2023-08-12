The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Hay snap up SIRU third grade cup in one-point win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated August 12 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was the perfect start to the biggest game of the year for Hay, with a second minute try setting up the feeling for the game ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.