Live coverage: August 12-13 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
Group Nine returns after last week's general bye and the Challenge Cup is up for grabs when Kangaroos hosts Junee while Tumut takes on Southcity on Saturday while on Sunday Gundagai are looking to boost their finals chances at home against Young.
In the Riverina League, Collingullie-Glenfield Park are looking to boost their finals chances when they host Griffith, especially with Wagga Tigers hosting Narrandera and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes taking on Leeton Whitton while on Sunday it's the local derby between Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Coolamon.
In the Farrer League, it's the final round of the season with Barellan looking to down Northern Jets to give themselves a chance of sneaking into fifth with East Wagga-Kooringal heading to Victoria Oval to face The Rock-Yerong Creek, Coleambally hosts Marrar while Temora will play their last game against Charles Sturt University.
We've also got a dedicated blog for Southern Inland grand final day.
There's also a full round of Football Wagga on Sunday.
Follow all the action.
