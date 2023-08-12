Southern Inland grand final day 2023 live coverage

It's been one of the tightest competition's in recent times and it all comes down to one last game.
Arch rivals Wagga City and Waratahs will clash in the Southern Inland grand final at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
The two clubs have won the last four premierships and will make it five.
Wagga City are looking to make it three straight premierships, with no finals played in 2021, but standing in their way are the club who went back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.
The Daily Advertiser will be providing updates throughout the day.
But it's not just first grade the two clubs are involved in.
Waratahs are also chasing their first women's premiership when they take on Griffith.
Wagga City are looking to add another second grade title when they take on a Tumut outfit with plenty of momentum while in third grade Hay are looking to stop the Boiled Lollies from getting off to a perfect start.
Follow all the action with the first game starting at 10.55am.
First grade is set to kick off at 3.15pm.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
