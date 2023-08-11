A man has been charged and will face court accused of being responsible for several break-ins across two Riverina communities.
The 28-year-old was taken into custody after Murrumbidgee Police District officers, with help from the Operational Support Group, raided a home on Ledgerwood Street in Griffith on Thursday.
Police said numerous items alleged to be linked to several break and enters in Leeton and Griffith were uncovered during the search.
It will be alleged the man was involved in break-ins at two Leeton service stations - the Shell on Kurrajong Avenue and the Ampol on Pine Avenue.
IN OTHER NEWS
The man was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal, two counts of break, enter and steal, larceny, two counts of fraud, three counts of take and drive conveyance, four counts of driving while disqualified, possessing a house-breaking implement and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was refused bail to appear before Griffith Local Court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.