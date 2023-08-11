Young looks to keep pressure on top three

Young have their eyes on a top-three finish but standing in their way is a desperate Gundagai outfit looking to secure their finals spot.
The Cherrypickers are one of three teams level on 20 points with two rounds left in the Group Nine season.
However with the worst points differential they sit in fourth, behind Tumut and Kangaroos on the compact ladder.
Leaders Temora are a win clear.
Coming off a win against Tumut, captain-coach Nick Cornish wants to keep the pressure on with another win at Anzac Park on Sunday.
"We probably have made it a little harder for ourselves this year but every team is in the same sort of spot," Cornish said.
"Our for and against hurts a little bit but hopefully we can turn that around in the next two weeks."
Young's points differential is 44 with Tumut (121) and Kangaroos (107) both well ahead.
Gundagai scored a big win when the teams last met.
However Cornish is confident of a much-improved display.
"We just have to do what we did last time (against Tumut) - just turn up for each other, stick to our structure, complete sets and take our opportunities when we get the chance," he said.
The Cherrypickers will take an unchanged line up into the clash after their win over Tumut.
Jayke Hogan was named on an extended bench as he looks to return from a knee injury but won't return to take on the Tigers.
"He was a chance but he's not playing," Cornish said.
"He's been cleared to do contact but he just pulled up a little bit sore after Wednesday night so he's going to give it another week
It means Tom Demeio will remain at five-eighth after making the switch from hooker leading into the general bye.
Cornish hopes the move continues to pay off.
"Tommy just adds a little more structure and a better kicking game," he said.
"It's probably something we've lacked not having Mitchell (Cornish) from last year."
