Young looks to keep pressure on top three

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 11 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
Jayke Hogan was named on an extended bench but won't return from a knee injury for Young's clash with Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday. Picture by Ash Smith
Young have their eyes on a top-three finish but standing in their way is a desperate Gundagai outfit looking to secure their finals spot.

