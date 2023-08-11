Wagga motorists are being forced to dig deep as fuel prices surge with unleaded prices back above the $2 mark at some of the city's service stations.
Petrol prices first hit $2 per litre in March 2022 on the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but have been sitting well below that until just recently.
On Thursday, Wagga's average unleaded fuel price sat at 190.4 cents per litre, however consumers at some petrol stations were being asked to pay up to 201cpl.
The diesel price has also soared to an average price of 205.2 cpl with some servos charging drivers as much as 218.9cpl.
Paul Seaman Swift Service Centre manager Annamaria Hall said the wholesale price has risen up to 30 cents over the past two weeks and she expects it to continue for some time yet.
The service centre had Unleaded 91 selling at 185.9cpl on Friday, while diesel was 207.9cpl.
"It's got to the point that we just have to keep putting the price up," she said.
Ms Hall said the price rise came out of the blue and she's in the dark about why.
"We've all been sort of caught off guard," she said.
"The last time we saw [prices rise like this] was when the war in Ukraine started.
"At least we had a reason for it then, but we don't now. We're all a bit dumbfounded by it."
What's also surprising is that diesel is more expensive than unleaded fuel.
"Unleaded prices have increased but the price of diesel has risen a lot more," Ms Hall said.
She said it had also come at a bad time for consumers.
"With the [current] cost of living [pressures] everybody's struggling," she said.
"[People] can't go out for a little Sunday drive [any more], they [just] don't put fuel in their car."
NRMA spokesperson Katrina Usman said the sudden price hike was due a number of reasons.
"Some of the factors continuing to influence prices at the moment are the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, OPEC constraining oil supply and production and the falling value of the Australian Dollar," Ms Usman said.
Although petrol prices have risen significantly across Wagga, she said regional centres may not be hit as hard as the major cities.
"In some instances, the regions may not see the really high [prices] if [service stations have] purchased at the right time and don't need to re-stock again until the Terminal Gate Price or wholesale prices are lower," Ms Usman said.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
