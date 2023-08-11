The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rising Wagga fuel prices hit motorists where it hurts most

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 12 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Swift Service Centre manager Annamaria Hall expects the price hike will continue a bit longer. Picture by Ash Smith
Swift Service Centre manager Annamaria Hall expects the price hike will continue a bit longer. Picture by Ash Smith

Wagga motorists are being forced to dig deep as fuel prices surge with unleaded prices back above the $2 mark at some of the city's service stations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.