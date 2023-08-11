The Daily Advertiser
GGGM coach Sam Martyn confirmed that Olsson would miss the clash against the Hoppers

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 11 2023
Jacob Olsson will miss GGGM's final game of the regular season against Coolamon on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong key forward Jacob Olsson will miss the huge local derby clash against Coolamon on Sunday.

