Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong key forward Jacob Olsson will miss the huge local derby clash against Coolamon on Sunday.
It has been a disrupted season for Olsson however he has still managed to kick 19 goals in his six senior appearances for the Lions this year.
GGGM coach Sam Martyn confirmed that Olsson would miss the clash against the Hoppers but admitted his absence was something they knew was coming.
"Olso is a big loss at any stage of the year," Martyn said.
"But he's on his honeymoon and he'd already pre-planned that before he committed to playing football for us this year.
"We've know well in advance of his intentions and it just provides opportunities to other players to step in and show that they are capable of playing in a real high intensity first grade game in the RFL."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Olsson and fellow tall forward Jetho Peck are the two omissions from the Lions side while Shaun Foley and Jake Sullivan make their return to the senior team.
Martyn was looking forward to seeing the pair get their opportunity late in the season after they have both been showing some strong form in reserve grade in recent weeks.
"I'm really excited to give Shauny Foley a crack," he said.
"He's probably been our most consistent player in the two's and I think he will be well and truly winning their best and fairest.
"It's just really hard to squeeze so many tall's into the one side but we feel he's been banging down the door and deserves an opportunity.
"He's a Grong Grong boy through and through so there's no better game for him to play in than against Coolamon.
"Then Jake Sullivan has probably been pushed out purely because we've had so many performing mid-forwards and with Olso out it gives us the opportunity to bring someone else in.
"Every time he goes back to the lower level he's exemplary in his attitude but also in his performance and deserves an opportunity.
'We feel like we have two really good additions to our side that can help us succeed on Sunday."
Coolamon and GGGM are vying off for a spot in the Riverina League top three and Martyn knew the Hoppers would be bringing their best to Ganmain Sportsground.
"These are the games that you want to play in," he said.
"To put yourself against what I consider a top three side so late in the season is a really good challenge for us.
"They are a really resilient side and they've faced some challenges especially in the earlier part of the year where they were trying to find their best 21 and acclimatise to the game plan they had in place.
"To Baz's (Jake Barrett) credit he's really gelled that team and we've had no better example than at Kindra Park where we thought we controlled that game and they took it from us.
"We're expecting a really, really fiercely contested game and we know their midfield depth is really high and they've got a lot of quality that runs through that department.
"But also their forwards we have to be wary of especially with an addition like Joe Redfern who can have the ability to stretch our defence.
"We've got to make sure we are on in all facets of the game."
Redfern is one of four changes for the Hoppers who enter the clash without Barrett after he fractured his midshaft fibula against Wagga Tigers last weekend.
Braeden Glyde, Jeremy Sykes and Pat Walker all the other three which come back into the Hoppers' senior side.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.