The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Boilover no surprise for connections of $51 winner Glenlea Hanover

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 11 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Glenlea Hanover caught the punters unaware to win to strike as a $51 chance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.