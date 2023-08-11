Glenlea Hanover caught the punters unaware to win to strike as a $51 chance.
However trainer Ronny Calleja wasn't surprised she returned to winning ways at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
It was the first time in almost a year the six-year-old was able to taste success.
She did so by the barest of margins as well, but was just able to run down $1.33 favourite My Courtell to win by a head.
Fresh off a break, Calleja was more surprised by the price she started rather than her performance.
"It might have been an upset to the public but it wasn't an upset to me," Calleja said.
"She's been working really, really well. Terrific really.
"She's never worked better since I've had her and she doesn't pull, she doesn't hang and has gate speed, which helps, and a barrier.
"We did get a little bit of money."
Calleja was keen to lead after coming up with barrier three.
However Harrison Ross took the sit on the short-favourite before just outsprinting it in the race to the line.
Calleja wasn't disappointed he was ignored after coming away with the win.
"The first thing I said (to Ross) was 'don't let the four cross you unless they attack you and attack' but he drove a good race," Calleja said.
"He drove on his merits."
It adds to a strong run of form for the Albury trainer with all of his five wins this season coming in the past two months.
Calleja is pleased with how the stable is going.
"We're having a good run and we've won a fair few this year."
However it wasn't the biggest winner of the day with Victorian father and son John and Matt Newberry saluting with $81 chance Diamond Eclipse.
Meanwhile Twilight Bonnie made it three wins from as many starts.
The $1.07 favourite was able to dictate terms again, going on to win by 9.6 metres.
It was part of an early double for Goulburn trainer-driver Brad Hewitt.
He also scored with Yes No, who finished third behind stablemate Lettuce Nipya at Wagga last Friday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
