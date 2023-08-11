Drivers have been warned to be aware of huge potholes posing a danger on a busy stretch of Riverina road.
Wagga's Maurice Corlett and his wife have been frequently travelling between Collingullie and Lockhart in recent months to visit family and say the massive potholes on the first stretch of Lockhart Road are unavoidable and dangerous.
While the side of the road - after Belfrayden - that falls under Lockhart Shire Council's responsibility is immaculate, the side Wagga City Council is responsible for is worse for wear.
"The potholes are everywhere from Collingullie until you cross over into Lockhart Shire Council's side of the road - it's Wagga City Council's side that's the problem - it's shocking," Mr Corlett said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Corlett had major concerns around his wife's safety when she had to travel the road alone earlier this week.
"I was concerned, I said to [my wife]; 'try and get back before dark', she was doing 60 kilometres an hour."
Mr Corlett said fixing the potholes along the road, which has a speed limit of 100 kilometres an hour, was simple.
"I know Wagga City Council has the whole shire and a lot of responsibility but I just wonder if they can get emergency state funding to fix these problems straight away," he said.
"It's damaging people's cars and risking people's lives. If you're driving up and down there in a small car it's dangerous."
Wagga City Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said road crews are working across various roads in the local government area that have deteriorated over the winter months.
"Particularly those roads carrying high traffic volumes in addition to heavy vehicles," Mr Faulkner said.
"We have a full complement of staff who are working on identified areas in need of repair across both council's sealed and unsealed road network, which consists of more than 2300 kilometres."
In the meantime, Mr Faulkner said motorists are being asked to drive to the conditions.
"Our road network is going through a significant program of works to maintain repair and rehabilitate though the winter months," he said.
The current works include the Pine Gully Road-Old Narrandera Road upgrade, Lord Baden Powell Drive upgrade, and the Dunns Road upgrade, in addition to stabilising works in the rural areas.
The council is in the process of planning a schedule of further road stabilisation and improvement works across its road network, which is due to commence in the warmer months.
"Lockhart Road has been identified [as an issue] and works will commence in the coming months, however general maintenance will continue in the interim until council can mobilise to Lockhart Road to carry out heavy patching," Mr Faulkner said.
Community members can report potholed and other road damage through the council's website - wagga.nsw.gov.au/servicerequests - or by lodging a report through Customer Service at the Civic Centre or by calling 1300 292 442.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.