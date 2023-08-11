Will the Matildas rise to the occasion? Or will the French turn up the heat?
As the Aussie women's soccer team prepares to clash with France in the World Cup quarter final on Saturday, Wagga's French connections have found themselves caught in the middle of Matildas mania.
None more so than the operators of the city's French-style Artisan Baker, whose allegiances are split.
Bakery part-owner Melinda Whyte is backing the Matildas but her French partner Bernard Hoff is, understandably, throwing his support behind their opponents.
"I'm sure he'll be jumping up and down if the French win, but he will be happy either way," she said.
Ms Whyte said she'd like Australia to win, but it won't be an easy game.
"[It would be great] if the Australians have a bit of luck like they did they other day with those beautiful goals," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To date, the Australian women's side has won three of its four matches, securing a quarter final place against France at 5pm on Saturday.
Wagga Wanderers junior Indi Bunt is among the many fans getting behind the Matildas.
"I reckon they will win 2-1, with Sam Kerr kicking the winning goal in the last 10 minutes," Indi said.
The 11-year-old has been a Matildas fan since she was just five years old and hopes to play for them one day.
"I had some family members asking me this week what would happen if France played Australia and I said I'd 100 per cent go for France," Ms Travers said.
When the clash was confirmed, she decided to host an event to mark the occasion.
"I was initially just going to get a few of my French friends together and watch the game at home, but then I decided to make a thing of it with the Alliance Francaise Wagga," she said.
In partnership with the group, the espresso and wine venue will be showing the match on a big screen in the atrium with an entry fee of $15.
The cost includes a glass of wine, with different wines on offer for both sides.
"We've got French wines on the list if people want to choose that, but they might want to choose an Australian one too," ," Ms Travers said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.