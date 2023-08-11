Temora's Grace Krause has just missed out on claiming a second Youth Commonwealth Games medal after a strong run in the 200m final.
The 16-year-old finished seventh in a time of 24.46s what were tricky conditions as competitors faced a -1.5 m/s wind.
Nigerian duo Faith Okwose (23.36) and Justina Eyakpobeyan (23.47) took home the gold and silver medals while Antigua and Barbuda's La'nica Locker claimed bronze in a time of 23.56s.
It was a very competitive final and the Temora local put in a stellar run in the semi-final heats to secure her spot.
Krause had the odds stacked against her in lane eight, however she put all that behind her to finish fourth in her semi-final in a time of 23.19.
It's been a stunning campaign from Krause in her first international event and she is still bringing back a medal home back to Temora after clinching bronze in the long jump earlier this week.
