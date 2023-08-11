The Daily Advertiser
Temora's Grace Krause has just missed out on claiming a second Youth Commonwealth Games medal

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 11 2023 - 3:20pm
The 16-year-old finished seventh in a time of 24.46s what were tricky conditions as competitors faced a -1.5 m/s wind.
Temora's Grace Krause has just missed out on claiming a second Youth Commonwealth Games medal after a strong run in the 200m final.

