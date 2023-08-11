'It would have been a lot easier': Solicitor's advice on planning for death

Residents attended a free event on Friday for Dying to Know Day, with the focus on encouraging people to have discussions about death.
The informative event enabled residents to speak with guest speakers like Bowes Wood Lawyers solicitor Nick Woods who gave valuable insight into the kind of legal documents people should have prepared.
Mr Woods said, legalities aside, the most important part of planning is informing loved ones of your decisions.
"The most important thing, the thing that makes the most difference in people's experience when someone dies is if you [had this] conversation and there's certainty," he said.
"There's nothing worse [than not discussing it]- and I speak from experience as my father passed away fairly young, he didn't like to talk about much of anything with us, so when he died it was quite hard for my brother and I to know what he would have wanted.
"Fortunately, his brother, my uncle, could step in to help us, but if we had the conversation it would have been a lot easier."
Aside from creating a will, which Mr Woods said everyone should have, other documents he says are important include power of attorney and appointment of an enduring guardian.
Alan Harris McDonald's funeral director Joshua Paul, who also spoke at the event, said it also saves a lot of unnecessary conflict between loved ones.
"There is nothing worse than when a family has to come to us in their time of grief and when we ask them questions about how they'd like to style the funeral, their response is; 'we never spoke about it'," he said.
"It makes grief so much harder - throw in family disputes - which is common and money [woes] which is common - and it is a recipe for disaster at a time in which we should be celebrating the life of a loved one."
With more than 20 people in attendance, MLHD palliative care nurse educator Stephanie Dunstall said the event was a success.
"I think it went really well especially as it's the first event we have held in Wagga for the public," she said.
"The feedback has been the community has found it very valuable to be able to get the correct information and [have been inspired to] have conversations without feeling pressured."
The event was held by the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in conjunction with Wagga Local Advisory Committee to coincide with the annual Dying to Know campaign.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
