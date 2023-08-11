The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

New equipment for Wagga Base Hospital MLHD dental unit streamlining care for patients

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 11 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Base Hospital dental assistant Tanya Sarantakos demonstrating how they test their water lines before using the equipment on their patients. Picture by Taylor Dodge
Wagga Base Hospital dental assistant Tanya Sarantakos demonstrating how they test their water lines before using the equipment on their patients. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Innovative new technology is being used by to improve and streamline care for dental patients across the Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.