Innovative new technology is being used by to improve and streamline care for dental patients across the Riverina.
The technology allows staff at Wagga Base Hospital to ensure the water they use for dental procedures like flushing out cavities is free of biohazards, like bad bacteria, which could make a patient sick.
Staff are able to test the water lines and get immediate results. If the test fails, staff then go through a process to clean out the lines, which they can start immediately.
Wagga Base Hospital dental assistant Tanya Sarantakos said the unit has the highest number of water line chairs in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, with the demand keeping all eight of the chairs full each day.
The new technology means staff can get results at rapid speed.
"It just means we get results in about two minutes and there's no downtime with our chairs so our patients are being seen quicker, it's a win-win," she said.
The technology has only been accessible to the team of about 30 staff members at the Wagga dental unit for about 18 months and has been game-changing, according to Ms Sarantakos.
The MLHD, in collaboration with Southern NSW Local Health District, was the first in NSW to trial the revolutionary new technology.
Southern NSW Local Health District Oral Health clinical director Neville Heer said the presence of biofilms in dental water lines is a problem because it can trap pathogens that may cause respiratory and wound infections.
"Our standard cleaning and safe work practices are effective at reducing waterline biofilms, but water line testing is an important second line of defence," Dr Heer said.
"Previously it was more time and labour-intensive to test waterlines for biofilms.
"We were using an agar plate to test each waterline and would have to wait for the incubation period which took several days to determine the result, meaning the dental chair couldn't be used during that time.
"Now with the digital testing, there's no wait time, we can do the test, get the result in two minutes, and get back to work."
The Wagga Base dental team was recognised for the equipment when it took out the 2023 MLHD Excellence Award in the Patient Safety First category.
August 7-13 is Dental Health Week - the Australian Dental Association's (ADA) major annual oral health campaign.
This year, the campaign is focusing on the links between diseases in the mouth and diseases in the body.
The ADA said bacteria in the mouth can travel to different sites of the body and inflammation of the mouth can increase the body's overall inflammation.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
