Iconic doubles Grand Slam champion Todd Woodbridge was on hand on Friday to watch local schools battle it out in the qualifying rounds of the tournament named after him.
Wagga Public School, Lutheran School Wagga, The Riverina Anglican College, Wagga Christian College and All Saints Primary School in Tumbarumba all had students showcasing their talents on the court in front of the 22-time doubles Grand Slam Champion.
Woodbridge was excited to be in Wagga for the qualifying event and was glad to see so many students getting involved.
"It's really cool for me to be able to get out and see what this event has been able to do for growing the sport," Woodbridge said.
"When I originally put my name to the cup in 2016 it was like okay what does it mean and what is it going to turn into.
"The event itself has turned into 370 schools around the state being involved and playing in the competition and 4000 kids played in it last year which is extraordinary.
"It all culminates with the final in Sydney in November each year with the top 20 schools from around the state coming in to compete against each other.
"To be able to come here to Wagga and see it actually at these levels is for me quite heartwarming to see that we've got so many kids really embracing tennis."
Tennis has obviously played a huge part in Woodbridge's life and he agreed that it was fantastic to see so many young kids getting involved in a sport he cares so much about.
"Yeah and that's what this whole event is about," he said.
"There is all these different points that I'd like to be able to see it touch and importantly though it's introducing kids to tennis.
"It's seeing them learn to compete in a good environment, it's watching them get better and ultimately at the end of it all you'd love to be able to pick out a potential new champion that can continue on in the sport.
"It's this introduction to tennis that will last a lifetime that is really one of the key parts that I love about the event."
Woodbridge believed that tennis is a similar position in terms of participation to when he was growing up and declared that the sport has done well to hold it's own in a market that is now so competitive.
"Tennis today like every sport in Australia is in a position where we are vying to get the best athletes to play our sport," he said.
"Because there is so much exposure to sports and entertainment there are so many options for kids.
"There wasn't many options when I was growing up and so tennis was really strong particularly in regions and areas like Wagga where it was almost part of the social fabric.
"You were a member of a club and you'd play tennis and you'd socialise and that's changed socially around Australia and the world.
"So it's harder to get people to stick to the sport but you tend to stay in your sport if you play it at a young age like this and that's what this event is also about."
Woodbridge had an extra reason for visiting Wagga as he was able to meet students from Lutheran who were crowned last years state champions.
"Last years the finals were in November and I'd just been sick and I was unable to get to Sydney," he said.
"So I made this pledge that whatever team won I would come and see them and that's part of being here today.
"We've been able to align that with the competition today which is the qualifying to get to the regional finals.
"Lutheran School is here and I get an opportunity to say well done and congratulations to them because it's a pretty huge thing for a primary school to win a state event."
Zac Burhop organises the Wagga qualifying finals of the competition and Woodbridge wanted to thank him for all the work he does for tennis locally.
"I really want to shout out Zac Burhop because he's one of the young guys in our sport that just loves tennis," he said.
"He does an amazing job at bringing these kids and events together and without somebody like him the cup doesn't succeed either.
"To him and Tennis NSW for providing that infrastructure for all the schools to get together is just massive."
