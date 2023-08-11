Tumut look to hit right back in special look

Tumut will have a new look as they look to take winning form into the finals.
The Blues will be wearing special jumpers for their clash with Southcity at Twickenham on Saturday.
Co-coach Zac Masters is looking for the side to hit back after a loss to Young before last week's general bye.
"We just made it too hard for ourselves in Young," Masters said.
"They turned us around really well and every time we got an opportunity we probably dropped the ball.
"There were just little mistakes in the play-the-ball so we just have to pay more attention to detail and we should be right."
READ MORE
The Blues will be boosted by the return of Matt Byatt in the front row with Jordyn Maher and Tom Jeffery also back on the bench.
Masters thought their lack of forward depth really hurt them against the Cherrypickers.
"When we didn't have Barge (Byatt) for Young I knew it was going to be tough," he said.
"Our forwards have had to do a mountain of work all year, playing big minutes and without Barge in the rotation it meant that Jordy Anderson had to play a fair bit of lock and we just didn't have the size.
"Young are a big side and we probably made it too hard for ourselves on the day.
"We can just forget about that result now that we've got a bit more power back this week."
A win would also help secure the Blues the best position possible on the ladder.
While they can't catch Temora, who will finish as minor premiers with two byes in the final two rounds, the Blues can take a big step towards earning hosting rights in the first week of finals with a win over Southcity.
A loss could see them slip to fourth and face an elimination final instead.
With a bye themselves in the final round, they are currently ahead of both Kangaroos and Young but only on points differential.
Coming off an 18-point loss to Young, the difference between them and Kangaroos is now down to 22 points.
Masters is also hoping the club can help support the Tumut branch of the Riding for the Disabled.
"RDA plays a pretty big part in the Tumut community," he said.
"Myself and Lachie (Bristow) both work for Valmar, who has a big hold in the disability space in Tumut, and a lot of our clients will enrich their lives by going out to Riding for the Disabled and get a lot of enjoyment out of that.
"The Blues always choose a local charity to raise money for."
Southcity have also made a couple of changes after just falling short against Temora last time out.
Jumarne Little-Kearnes has been named at fullback while Campbell Lyons returns to the centres with Mitch Bennett shifting to lock.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.