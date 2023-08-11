Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne has had a flying start to the new racing season and it could continue with imported galloper Tato Key looking for consecutive victories in the Wagga Whiz (1000m) on Sunday.
Tato Key did his early racing in Argentina, where he was bred, and won his first race in Australia at his latest start at Corowa.
It took the lightly raced nine-year-old's record to 13 wins from 27 starts - almost 50 per cent - and importantly proved to Brisbourne what he had always believed.
Tato Key didn't race for 19 months before he resumed racing with Brisbourne and was able to strike at his second start back at Corowa, defeating some of the same horses he will line up against at Wagga.
"I thought before Corowa that on his best form and the way he had been working he could win by lengths at Corowa," he said.
"He is a class horses who was with a few other trainers (Chris Waller, Peter Moody, David Vandyke) before I got him and I think there were hopes for him racing in some of the big feature sprints.
"I was really happy to see him win and I thought Alysha Warren rode him really well."
READ MORE
Warren has ridden five winners in her brief career - her latest aboard Ghost Doctor at Bendigo this week.
Brisbourne will also start recent Wagga winner Nordic Pride and Princess Nefertiti at Wagga as he looks to add to his tally for August.
He has already prepared three winners in the first two weeks of this month including Sandown winner Pachino which followed the victory by Crazy Atom at Gundagai on Tuesday.
He has trained 11 winners from his past 50 starters and will continue to travel into the Southern Districts.
"I try and place the horses where they have the best chance of winning and the prizemoney is very good in NSW so it means you have to travel a bit," he added.
The feature sprint also contains Northernero, Brenlyn's Trooper and stablemate Chairman's Choice which finished behind Tato Key last start when he carried 64 kilograms.
He will carry 7kg less on Sunday and is drawn to lead again.
Tato Key is also an acceptor in Melbourne on Saturday, but the Wagga feature looks his best option against country class horses.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.