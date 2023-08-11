The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Daily Advertiser letters: Data shows hottest day declaration far from 'fanciful'

By Letters
August 12 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Morgan Hancock
Picture by Morgan Hancock

HOTTEST DAY DECLARATION FAR FROM 'FANCIFUL'

Your correspondent Gretchen Sleeman (Letters August 1) has described the recent "hottest day on Earth" scientific proclamation as "fanciful" and as debunked and demolished "misinformation".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.