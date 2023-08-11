Your correspondent Gretchen Sleeman (Letters August 1) has described the recent "hottest day on Earth" scientific proclamation as "fanciful" and as debunked and demolished "misinformation".
It may come as a surprise however that the whole month of July has been declared as the world's hottest month on record since pre industrial times.
Gretchen quotes a previous letter-writer who "asks that contributors should provide legitimate references attached to their comments".
As per usual denialist shortcomings, she does not quote or reveal the source of her debunking claim. Was it made on Sky News or in News Limited publications? A religious organisation? A scientific academy? Or just a plain old predictable diatribe from Donald Trump?
Unlike Gretchen, I hereby provide my legitimate references. This declaration was made by the Copernicus Climate Change Service an EU funded service and the World Meteorological Organisation, a UN agency.
A separate analysis from independent researchers came to the same conclusion. One of those researchers was German scientist Karsten Haustein of Leipzig University.
Might I suggest that this recent declaration is only "fanciful" and or "nonsense" because it does not make sense to those who do not wish to look further into the methodology behind it.
I can assure Gretchen that the Copernicus Climate change service and WMO have very rigorous and stringent methods of data collection.
Essentially this is a basic mathematical equation crunched by computer networks from data supplied by hundreds of weather bureaus worldwide including in the Southern Hemisphere, during mid-winter.
Whether or not the hottest day announcement came on a quiet news day as Gretchen says I have not researched, but one can certainly say it grabbed the headlines ahead of other news and hence it has drawn out desperate responses like the one Gretchen has supplied.
I played football until my 30s and have watched male and female football for 60 years. Female competitors at A-League and international level are equally as talented and entertaining; if anything watching female games is more enjoyable to me.
For one thing, the amount of time lost to free kicks is much less in the women's game. The female athletes just get on with it, they definitely do not roll around and grimace as if both their legs are broken with an innocuous tackle to try and milk a free kick. Also, there is much less push and shove, in-your-face stuff. Most women's games they play hard, fairly and get on with the sport and not try and win an Oscar.
Overall, there is true sportsmanship at the end of a tight contest. During this World Cup, there are a lot of the victors consoling the defeated. I find this is not matched in the men's game. Sportsmanship!
The support for this women's World Cup, for all teams, shows that a large number of people in Australia believe that female football at national level is worth supporting and paying for given the high ticket sales. The standard of women's football at the national level is as good as the men's, plus I think it is actually more enjoyable to watch with much less theatrics and broken play.
Female football players at international games deserve the same pay as men without question.
I'm seeing Scott Morrison sprawled out on the Oppositions' back bench, his face portraying alternating expressions of mixture of self -pity and petulance as his horrific parliamentary record is being debated. The similarities between him and Donald Trump seem obvious.
It was Morrison's words of support for Trump when on the podium in Ohio during the US presidential campaign with Trump which first raised such a possibility, noting they "share similar views". In my opinion their views on probity and arrogant self-righteousness are a match. As is their propensity to blame shift with no apparent concern for the damages caused.
I believe both have a record of riding roughshod over the convention and principle of democratic governance. Scott Morrison, in secretly having the Governor-General give him control over several portfolios; Donald Trump, by refusing to accept the presidential election result and setting the scene for the Trumpist ratbags' attempted insurrection.
