Jayden Stanton is looking to secure a fairytale farewell.
It's been almost a decade since Stanton last tasted premiership success but is looking to go out on the ultimate high with Waratahs in the Southern Inland grand final on Saturday.
He takes on a familiar foe as he looks to get the better of former club Wagga City.
Stanton was part of two premierships with Waratahs as a teenager in 2010 and 2011.
He's also suffered a part of a grand final loss to Waratahs with Wagga City in 2016 before being part of a Waratahs grand final loss to Wagga City in 2020.
However he hopes he can finish on a high.
"It would be a great way to go out," Stanton said.
"This is it.
"It would be nice to finish off with one more win."
While only 30, Stanton feels it's time to step away from the game.
"I wasn't going to play this year, I thought I was done last year, but I heard Nick (McCarthy) was taking over the coaching so I jumped back on board for one more year," he said.
"I've carried too many injuries throughout the years so I'm done.
"It's time to take a step back and be with the family a little bit."
Stanton is just one of two players, alongside captain Harry Hosegood, who have been part of a Waratahs premiership.
However he can barely remember the second of them.
"It was a long time ago," Stanton said.
"I can remember the 2010 one as I came on late when I was 17 after playing in the second grade grand final.
"There was the year after as well in the starting side."
Instead looking to make new memories.
While he adds plenty of big-game experience to the side, Stanton has enjoyed taking a step back this season.
"I loved it as I've taken a step back and let the young pups run around," he said.
"I've let them run the show a little bit, Tyso (Harry Tyson) was leading great up until his head knock and Daisy (Lachie Day) has been as well)."
Stanton picked up a ribs issue and failed to finish the preliminary final after some friendly fire from Hosegood while trying to make a tackle.
However he's been pleased with how they've responded during the week.
"It's holding up good," Stanton said.
Instead he's been plotting how to end Wagga City's premiership run.
It's been more than three decades since a club last won three titles in a row and after a narrow loss to his former club in the major semi-final, Stanton believes Waratahs have what it takes to take out the biggest game of the season.
"We just have to react and be on the ball," he said.
"I think we're in it and our defence last week was great so I think we're in for a great game."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
