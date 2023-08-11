The Daily Advertiser
Wagga nurses and midwives divided as narrow majority back new wage deal

Andrew Mangelsdorf
Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Wagga nurses and midwives strike against high workloads last year. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga nurses and midwives strike against high workloads last year. Picture by Madeline Begley

After months of strike action, Wagga nurses and midwives have narrowly voted in favour of a pay deal with the state government, locking in a 4.5 per cent pay rise for the next 12 months.

