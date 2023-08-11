After months of strike action, Wagga nurses and midwives have narrowly voted in favour of a pay deal with the state government, locking in a 4.5 per cent pay rise for the next 12 months.
While 58 per cent of NSW nurses voted in favour of the deal this week, it received less support in Wagga with just 54 per cent backing the offer.
"The vote was very close in Wagga," NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Wagga Base Hospital branch president Karen Hart said.
Ms Hart said this was reflected across the state and she's not surprised, given the cost of living pressures at present.
"The nurses and midwives are tired of fighting and basically [this deal] is at least something in these times when everything is so expensive," Ms Hart said.
Nurses and midwives took part in a number of strikes leading up to the election, but Ms Hart said it's now time to give the government a chance.
"It didn't matter which government was voted in, we needed to be heard," Ms Hart said.
She said there were serious issues with nurse recruitment retention and workloads.
"[Nurses in NSW are] still the second lowest paid in Australia and I'm not saying that we want to be the highest paid ... it's that we can't get staff," she said.
Ms Hart said the previous government was "trying to lay all the blame on COVID".
"[But] this has been happening a long time before that," she said.
"It was legislated in our award that we would receive a 2.5 per cent pay rise each year, but that didn't happen.
"The government froze our pay in 2020, the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife... and then gave us a 0.3 per cent pay rise the following year.
"Inflation [currently] sits above seven per cent, so we're still playing catch up."
The government praised the vote as the biggest pay increase for NSW nurses and midwives in more than a decade and declared the wages cap "obsolete".
Minister for Health Ryan Park said the government had been true to its commitment to scrap the wages cap, delivering a pay increase to frontline health workers.
"We are committed to supporting our essential frontline workers and we're working hard to recruit, retain and support our workforce," Mr Park said.
Minister for Industrial Relations and Work Health and Safety Sophie Cotsis said the government values essential workers.
"The Liberal-National's wages cap eroded trust between essential workers and government, suppressed wages and led to the staffing crisis. The wages cap is dead," Ms Cotsis said.
"The people of NSW deserve world class public services. We will continue to keep people at the heart of all of our work."
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
