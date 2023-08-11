The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Henty Machinery Field Days holds dinner to mark 60th anniversary

By Kim Woods
August 11 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Henty Machinery Field Days across six decades are Barry Scholz, Henty, Kerry Pietsch, Pleasant Hills, former HMFD chairman Ross Edwards, Yerong Creek, and Neil Bahr, Henty. Picture supplied
Members of the Henty Machinery Field Days across six decades are Barry Scholz, Henty, Kerry Pietsch, Pleasant Hills, former HMFD chairman Ross Edwards, Yerong Creek, and Neil Bahr, Henty. Picture supplied

More than 100 guests gathered to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Henty Machinery Field Days at the Henty Community Club on Wednesday, August 9.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.