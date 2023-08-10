Crash investigators on scene after two men injured in truck, ute collision

Two men have been taken to hospital - one in a serious condition - and the northbound lanes of the Hume Highway remain closed after a crash between a ute and truck on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the highway, just past Keajura Road near Tarcutta, about 8am following reports of a crash involving a ute and a semi-trailer.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics treated two patients - both men in their 30s - at the scene.
One of the men was taken by road ambulance to Wagga Base Hospital in a serious condition, with injuries to his head and neck.
The other man was also injured in the crash and has been flown to Canberra Hospital by helicopter.
The spokesperson was unable to provide information about the extent of that man's injuries, or his condition.
Police said the driver of the truck - a 38-year-old man - was not injured.
The crash has closed both northbound lanes of the highway, with diversions in place via Tumbarumba Road to Alfredtown and the Sturt Highway back to the Hume.
The highway is expected to remain closed for some time as NSW Police crash investigators examine the scene.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area and to expect delays.
The diversion is suitable for all vehicles but will add about 30 minutes of extra travel time.
