Rescue helicopter called to crash involving truck, ute on Hume Highway near Tarcutta

Andrew Pearson
Taylor Dodge
By Andrew Pearson, and Taylor Dodge
Updated August 11 2023 - 11:31am, first published 8:30am
Crash investigators on scene after two men injured in truck, ute collision
Two men have been taken to hospital - one in a serious condition - and the northbound lanes of the Hume Highway remain closed after a crash between a ute and truck on Friday morning.

