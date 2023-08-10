CHARLES Sturt University will welcome back Connor Kelly and Hamish Warwick for Saturday's must-win clash against Temora.
The Bushpigs need to beat Temora at Peter Hastie Oval to ensure they will play finals. Only a loss to the Kangaroos and Barellan upsetting Northern Jets can remove them from the top five in this weekend's final round.
CSU were disappointing in a 53-point loss to East Wagga-Kooringal last Saturday and co-coach Travis Cohalan expects to see a response this week.
As for the final-round scenario facing his group, Cohalan isn't getting too caught up in what may or may not happen.
"I wouldn't say worried but obviously acutely aware that there's some different scenarios that can play out this weekend dependent on results," Cohalan said.
"After two really good weeks against The Rock and Barellan, we obviously were outmuscled, outworked and just outhunted against East Wagga so it's just up to us now to bounce back and we're looking for a positive response this weekend.
"If the boys turn with the right attitude and we get the right response then the rest takes care of itself."
The Bushpigs have lost Steve Marsden for the season with a dislocated shoulder, while Harry Robertson is also out with a broken rib.
Meantime, Marrar has made five changes for their trip to Coleambally.
Nick Molkentin, Harry Reynolds, Josh Staines, Jed Jenkins and Charlie Munn come in but among the outs are Jordan Hedington and Jackson Moye.
Bombers coach Cal Gardner also remains sidelined and hasn't played since the win over Temora in round 15.
East Wagga-Kooringal made four changes for their final round clash with The Rock-Yerong Creek. Trent Garner, Cal Polsen, Alex Smith and Nathan Baker come in for Luke Cuthbert, Hayden Nelson, Kassidy Argus and Brenton Roberts.
The Magpies remain without Curtis Steele and Don Roberts, but Dean Biermann, Matt Parks and Tim Post return.
