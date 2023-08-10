NORTHERN Jets will celebrate a special milestone of one of their favourite sons in Saturday's final round at Ardlethan.
The evergreen Chris Bell will run out for his 300th first grade game for the club when the Jets host Barellan.
Bell burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old in 2001 and 22 years later will run out in the Jets jumper at senior level for the 300th time.
There are few more accomplished players than Bell running around in the Farrer League. A two-time club best and fairest, two-time premiership player and league representative.
But Bell will enter even rarer air on Saturday when he joins the Jets' 300 club.
"It's good. Obviously you don't play footy to get individual milestones but it's nice to tick off," Bell said.
"I'm fully aware and understand that not many people get to do it so to tick that one off's been a good achievement but it's not why I play footy."
To play 300 first grade games is a big achievement but to do it at the one club is virtually unheard of in this day in age.
Being a loyal servant of the Jets is something Bell is proud of.
"Absolutely. They've always been good. Obviously it's my home club, I've always had good support at the club and never felt any need to look elsewhere," he said.
"It seems to be more and more of a rare quality that people do their career at one club so that's something I can be proud of, to give the Jets 300 first grade games. They give a lot to me so that's a little bit I can give back to them."
He also continues a family tradition. His grandparents Brian and Shirley Bell have been workhorses of Ariah Park and now the Jets for decades.
His father Alan played 300 first grade games at Ariah Park, and uncle Glen wasn't far off either.
Bell, at 37, is nearing the end of his football career, not that his performances on-field this year indicate that.
Now playing predominately as a forward, Bell opened the season with 11 goals from the first three games and has 26 for the year.
"I made sure I was fit and feeling good coming into the season and I started really well, it's just the last month or six weeks that a few body things have probably stopped me moving and doing what I did at the start of the year," he said.
"I've been pretty lucky with injuries. I always try and make sure I train regularly and I try to do a bit over the off-season so it doesn't get away too much on me. The last month the body's not letting me down but it certainly takes a lot longer to recover.
"I've been working pretty hard to get that right and that takes more time at 37 than what it does at 27. I'm not disappointed in my last month of footy but I've probably been more managing myself where the first month I felt fantastic and felt as good as what I did at 27.
"The last month has more been managing my role and trying to make sure I'm right for finals."
And it's the prospect of another finals campaign that has a spring in Bell's step.
Bell kicked off his senior career with two premierships in 2005 and 2007 but certainly appreciates them now having gone the last seven years without a final.
"I was lucky enough to have a lot of success early in my career. I virtually came out of school footy into a very successful era when we merged the two sides and got two flags very quickly," he said.
"I suppose at that age you're a little bit naive as to how hard they are to come by. You think this is pretty good, this is pretty easy and to go through the rest of my career with only the odd final appearance makes you realise.
"Now to put together a side of local players, we've had a group that we've kept together and it's great that we're getting back to finals again and we're a red hot chance.
"I'm looking forward to it. I just want to make sure I'm right. Being part of finals is good but I still want to make sure I contribute so I'm excited, but I want to make sure the body gets right, that's the main focus at the moment."
Bell rates Rob Harper and Mitch Haddrill as the two clear standouts in terms of the best footballers he's played alongside at the Jets.
He said the premiership were an obvious highlight of his playing career.
"Personal accolades don't do anything compared to a premiership," he said.
"The highlights have probably been winning the couple of flags and just being part of a couple of other finals campaigns with local mates, local players."
