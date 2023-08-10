Big changes for both sides ahead of grand final

Waratahs and Wagga City have both made a couple of big changes ahead of the Southern Inland grand final.
Eddie Laagali returns at five-eighth after missing the major semi-final through injury.
Tyson McLachlan has been in the number 10 jumper for most of the season.
While he is back from his overseas holiday, he has instead been named on the bench for the clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Coach Ben Schreiber admitted it was a tough decision.
However he expects both will still have a big impact on the game.
"A little bit of consideration went into it but we've managed what we need to for game day," Schreiber said.
"We've gone with a back up 10 on the bench in Tyson.
"Obviously Tyson has proven game in and game out throughout the year he deserves a spot in ones but he had a short hiatus so Eddie will start the game for us and Tyson will definitely get minutes."
READ MORE
Schreiber believes it will allow them to play two different styles to compliment each player's skill set.
Rory Sheard also comes into the side for the suspended Donovan Godinet after also missing the win over Waratahs through injury.
Waratahs have also made a couple of changes with captain Harry Tyson ruled out after suffering a head knock last week.
Rob Selosse will move to outside centre with Petero Taitusi coming onto the wing.
Coach Nick McCarthy is confident the team can adjust.
"I feel for Harry, the boys have got around him really well this week, but in saying that Rob Selosse has played a heap of outside centre this season as well for us and Petero Taitusi is a great rugby player, a good defender and can attack really well," McCarthy said.
"We've had that big squad all season and we're extremely confident that the next man up will do the job."
MORE SOUTHERN INLAND GRAND FINAL COVERAGE
Sai Ratudradra also returns to the front row after a shoulder issue.
However Calum Marr and Josh Allen are both set to miss again with army rugby commitments.
The two teams have won the last four premierships and Waratahs are looking to end Wagga City's dominance over the competition since 2020.
Two points were all that separated the two sides in the major semi-final and McCarthy expects another tough clash.
However he feels the side is better off for coming through the preliminary final.
"I think going the long way to the grand final probably helped us," McCarthy said.
"It gave us an opportunity to clean up some of our issues from the major semi-final and it probably takes a fair bit of pressure off us coming into the grand final as well.
"Not many people gave us a huge amount of hope after Wagga City cleaned us up twice this year and they probably feel a hell of a lot of pressure to succeed now.
"They are obviously going for three in a row, which is hard for anyone to do, and we're definitely the underdogs."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.