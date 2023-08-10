The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Big changes for both sides ahead of grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 10 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City captain Jesse Uhr and Waratahs counterpart Harry Hosegood prepare to do battle for the Southern Inland title on Saturday Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga City captain Jesse Uhr and Waratahs counterpart Harry Hosegood prepare to do battle for the Southern Inland title on Saturday Picture by Madeline Begley

Waratahs and Wagga City have both made a couple of big changes ahead of the Southern Inland grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.