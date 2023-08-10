Gundagai down on forward power to take on Young

Gundagai will be without their two biggest players as they look to keep themselves in the top five.
Front rowers Noa Vanisi and Joel Field will both miss the clash with Young at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Vanisi is unavailable while Field picked up a ribs complaint in the last minutes of their win over Junee.
Co-coach Derek Hay admitted it's a big blow against a strong forward pack.
"It's not ideal but it's probably the story of our season - things haven't been ideal week-to-week," Hay said.
"There's still no excuse, you just have to get on with it and whoever is out there on the field has to do their job.
"If they do their job and we all do our jobs then we will win the game.
"The game plan will be pretty simple as well with a lot of chopping and changing."
Instead Afa Collins and Joe Bromage will start in the front row.
Hay is hopeful Field will be right to face Southcity in the final round of the regular season next week.
However in a surprise, the Tigers welcome back hooker Wilson Hamblin.
Hamblin was originally ruled out for the season with a broken collarbone.
However while he still needs surgery after the season, the issue isn't as bad as first feared.
Hay is pleased to have him back at hooker.
"Wilson is back," he said.
"He still has to have an operation after the season but he's back."
Mathew Lyons will remain at fullback with Tristan Eldridge shifting to the centres with Tyron Gorman returning after a head knock at five-eighth.
Hay wanted to give Lyons another opportunity at the back.
"We just want Matty bringing the ball back," he said.
"Tristan will still play a roving role so nothing will really change for him except he's in the front line in defence and not bringing the ball back."
Gundagai remain in fifth with Albury having another bye this weekend needs to keep winning to remain clear of the Thunder, who are two points behind and with a better points differential.
Hay is looking to back up a win over Junee before last week's bye, but knows it will be no easy task.
"We will have to have to be up for it as Young did a big job on Tumut last game and I personally think Tumut is the side to beat," he said.
"They are a way better team than when we played them over in Young, they've got that cohesion now and have hit their straps going into finals, which is a sign of a good team.
"We are going to have to be at our best, and if not close to our best to win on Sunday."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
