Jake Mascini is looking to help Kangaroos build back their momentum heading into finals.
Mascini hasn't played since injuring his knee against Gundagai seven weeks ago, but has only missed two games.
Kangaroos won both their games without the elusive centre before a string of byes.
They haven't played since a 40-20 win over Southcity on July 15 but with two games in the regular season left, Mascini hopes they can start to build into the business end of the season.
"We've got finals in two weeks so it will definitely be good to have a few games under my belt before we get into that," Mascini said.
"Get back into the swing of things."
With a mounting injury list, Mascini admitted the break probably came at a good time for the club.
However he's set to be the only returning face for their test with Junee at Equex Centre on Saturday.
"Really it's been a blessing for us," he said.
"It gave us all a break and a chance to recover.
"It's a good time of year if you have injuries right before finals as long as we're all playing in finals it will be good."
Mascini suffered another medial ligament issue setting up a try in their big win over Tigers.
He's no stranger to the problem but has been pleased with how it's felt in his last couple of training runs.
"I've done my medial three times now but it's been in both knees," he said.
"It basically popped out and popped back in at the one time so it's a bit of everything this time."
A return at fullback was tossed up with Latrell Siegwalt named at halfback.
It's a position Mascini has impressed in before, but coming off a lay-off didn't think it was the right plan of attack.
"I'm happy to put my hand up and play anywhere but I'd be more comfortable coming back after so many weeks off playing in the centres and getting a bit of contact," he said.
"There's definitely a lot more running playing at fullback, and you get your hands on the ball a lot more but I'm just happy to fit in whatever helps the team best."
Mascini has spent the past four seasons at Kangaroos after making his return to rugby league.
He was part of a Riverina League premiership with Wagga Tigers in 2019, and had been linked with a move back mid-season, but the 24-year-old was quick to shoot down the suggestion.
"I've got a lot of mates at Tigers who have been into me about going back there but I don't think I'll be doing that," Mascini said.
"It's either 'Roos or I don't know if I decide to move away.
"It's definitely 'Roos at this stage plus I don't think my old boy (father Chas) would let me.
"He'd probably sack me from my job."
Kangaroos will also be defending the Challenge Cup on Saturday.
After the Diesels gave them a scare earlier in the season, Kangaroos don't want to underestimate their rivals again.
"I think the first time we sort of underestimated how good they really were," Mascini said.
"They are definitely a good side so we just have to stay switched on and start early."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
