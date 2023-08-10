The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Jake Mascini first of injured Kangaroos brigade to return

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 10 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Mascini will make his return from injury as Kangaroos look to keep hold of the Challenge Cup up against Junee at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Jake Mascini will make his return from injury as Kangaroos look to keep hold of the Challenge Cup up against Junee at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

Jake Mascini is looking to help Kangaroos build back their momentum heading into finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.