Griffith captain Jack Rowston is expecting Collingullie-Glenfield Park to bring their best to Crossroads Oval as they look to keep their finals hopes alive.
With Wagga Tigers likely to defeat Narrandera at Robertson Oval, the Demons would need to defeat the Swans if they want to play finals in 2023.
Rowston said he was looking forward to the clash and noted that the two sides have faced off in a couple of big games over the last couple of seasons.
"They always turn up and we've had a pretty good rivalry against them over the last five to six years," Rowston said.
"We've played a fair few finals against them and it's always a good game against Collingullie."

Rowston was expecting the Demons to throw everything at Griffith but admitted there was confidence among the Swans' group that they could get the job done.
"I think we're confident," he said.
"We definitely expect them to bring their best but that's what we want coming towards finals.
"We are probably going to play finals this year so having these games against Collingullie and Wagga Tigers who are really fighting for a finals spot gives us an early taste before we jump into it.
"Because we've got a pretty young side I think that can really help us, they're not finals games but they've got a finals like atmosphere."
Rowston is one of only a handful of Swans' players to have senior finals experience having played in Griffith's last finals campaign in 2019.
While open to passing on some knowledge of finals to the younger players, Rowston believed that it wouldn't exactly be necessary.
"I think the thing that makes them good footballers is that they are not scared of what they don't know," he said.
"They weren't there for those grand finals that we lost so they just come out and play footy, they are raw and they just play the way they want to play.
"I don't think you really need to fill their heads with too much stuff about the finals, I think you just let them go out there and do what they do.
"If they do ask questions then we can obviously try and answer them, but at the end of the day you just let them do what they've been doing all year because it's been working for them."
The Swans are enjoying a successful season and find themselves right in the hunt for a top three finish which would see them have a crucial double chance in finals.
Rowston agreed that it has been a good year and was hopeful they could string some wins together and build some nice momentum.
"Yeah it definitely has," he said.
"Through that middle part of the year we were flying there for a bit and then we got brought back to earth by Coolamon and Ganmain and they're both obviously good sides.
"But we had a good win against Narrandera last week to get back on the winners board and hopefully we can keep rolling through these last two games and into the finals."
The Demons have been one of the in-form sides in the back half of the season and Rowston noted a couple of key areas the Swans would have to focus on if they wanted to grab victory.
"Big Sam Stening has been pretty good up forward so if we can stop him from kicking lots of goals it goes a long way to winning," he said.
"They've got some pretty handy players all around the park so if you can match them in the middle as well or even half it as I think we've got a pretty dangerous forward line as well.
"I think it will be won by whose forwards can rock up on the day and kick a big bunch of goals."
