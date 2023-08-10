The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Waratahs women eye off first title success

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 10 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milly Lucas, Georgie Lindsay and Amy Fowler are looking to help Waratahs to their maiden women's premiership on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Milly Lucas, Georgie Lindsay and Amy Fowler are looking to help Waratahs to their maiden women's premiership on Saturday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Waratahs are in their best position yet to win their first women's premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.