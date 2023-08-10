Waratahs women eye off first title success

Waratahs are in their best position yet to win their first women's premiership.
The Wagga club have been on the wrong end of the result in their first two grand final appearances spanning the past five seasons.
However coming off a big major semi-final win over Griffith, they are looking to extend a good recent run against the Blacks at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Coach Richard Skellern knows it will be a challenge, but one the group is ready for.
"Griffith are a very strong side, they have been really good all year, the minor premiers who they've lost two games to us and that's it," Skellern said.
"They trounced us out there in the first game but we've come back from that, realised what we did wrong and it was very humbling going out to Griffith and getting beaten like that.
"We think we're two pretty evenly matched sides and anyone can win the cookies on the day.
"Aggies and Griffith proved that last week."
Waratahs are the only team to get the better of Griffith so far this season.
They ended their unbeaten run with a 42-10 victory in round 10 before backing it up to take a 35-17 win in the major semi-final and be the first team through to the grand final.
The Blacks overcame a slow start against Ag College in the preliminary final with a 34-all draw after extra-time enough to see the minor premiers progress to the biggest game of the year.
Those fighting qualities are something Skellern is looking for the side to contain.
"It's always nice to have the last win, but they proved on Saturday they can come from 15-0 down to 34-all," he said.
"That's pretty impressive so we will be on our guard.
"We'll play the brand of footy we play and hopefully that will be enough."
A big defensive effort helped Waratahs down Griffith in the major semi-final.
Skellern believes having last week off has added to their preparation.
"It's definitely nice to have the two weeks off, regroup and get all the little things we did wrong and fix them up," he said.
"We know exactly where we are heading.
"Hopefully we've done that."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
