A Riverina truck driver has dismissed the need for another heavy vehicle parliamentary inquiry, saying more tangible action is needed to fix the issues plaguing truckies.
The NSW government this week announced an upper house probe into the pressures on heavy vehicle drivers and their impact across the state.
The inquiry will look into a number of factors, including the different type of pressures drivers face, the observance of regulatory obligations, the use of rest areas and the impact, effectiveness and enforcement of current mechanisms.
It will also consider the availability, suitability and accessibility of heavy vehicle rest areas, and the use of new technology to help reduce pressures on drivers.
In recent months there have been a number of fatalities involving heavy vehicles in the region and Albury-based truck driver Doug McMillan believes the accident rate is "on the rise".
Mr McMillan, who has been driving trucks for about 48 years, said he's seeing a bit of a trend with government inquiries.
"I don't know how many state and federal inquiries [I've seen], they don't ever seem to fix the issues," he said.
"They all say hand on heart that it's all going to get better, but it never does."
Mr McMillan said despite his long time in the industry, the pressures were "still the same as when I first started".
However, he believes roadside amenities and facilities have seen a sharp decline to the point it's impacting the health of truck drivers.
"Roadhouses are [also] getting worse and worse. [To the] point that you can't even get a decent meal there now ... [and] you can't get a shower," he said.
Mr McMillan said it's become so bad that truck drivers stop for fuel, "race in to buy whatever they can from the bain-marie, jump back in the truck and drive off".
"That's ... a terrible lifestyle... but that's [where] the system's at [right now]," he said.
Mr McMillan said allowing for proper rest stops was critical.
"A half-an-hour break makes a huge difference to your fatigue," he said.
Ron Crouch Transport executive director Geoff Crouch said one of the biggest issues for truckies was the regulations around work and rest times.
"Work and rest times are rigidly prescribed under legislation. After working for a set number of hours, drivers have to take a mandated rest break regardless of whether they need it or not," Mr Crouch said.
"Even to the point that they could be within 15 minutes of home and a driver might need to take a five-hour rest break rather than getting home to their own bed."
Mr Crouch said the best outcome out of this review would be that heavy vehicle drivers have a greater degree of flexibility in accommodating their prescribed work and rest hours.
Inquiry chair Cate Faehrmann said the probe will "examine the extent, nature and impact of pressures on heavy vehicle driver practice and how regulatory obligations are observed".
"In particular, the committee will investigate how these pressures contribute to over-height vehicle incidents and the use of rest areas and other fatigue management practices," Ms Faehrmann said.
"In addition, the committee will consider the capability for new and emerging technologies to assist in reducing pressures for heavy vehicle drivers."
The committee is calling for submissions from heavy vehicle drivers, other interested stakeholders, and members of the community, with submissions closing on September 18.
For further information about the inquiry, visit parliament.nsw.gov.au/committees/inquiries
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
