Steven Tracey has an enviable grand final record and is looking to add another premiership to the mix.
Besides the 2021 season, which saw no finals played due to COVID restrictions when Wagga City were unbeaten, the fullback has been a part of a grand final every year since 2015.
He was part of a loss for Waratahs that season, before going one better the following year.
Tracey then made the switch to Group Nine club Southcity and was part of three straight grand finals, winning one of them, before returning to Southern Inland.
Now the fullback is looking to make it three premierships in a row for Wagga City by taking down his old club at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
The 28-year-old admitted he's had a great run of things but it hasn't quenched his desire for more.
"I've been pretty lucky, I've been in some unreal sides and lucky enough to get selected in them," Tracey said.
"Some people have never played in grand finals before so I've been pretty lucky."
Tracey has sunk his former club twice so far this season with his late penalties proving the difference in their first round encounter as well as the major semi-final.
It's just part of his role as goal kicker he really enjoys.
"As a goal kicker that's the moments you dream of - kicking a goal after the siren in a big game," Tracey said.
"You have to be pretty confident when they ask you to take the shot."
Tracey needed two attempts to put Wagga City through to the grand final a fortnight ago.
He thought his first one was going over, only for it to hit the post, but made no mistake the second time.
"The first one I was pretty nervous, and I thought it was over when I hit it but it obviously hit the post," Tracey said.
"The next one I was pretty confident as it was from pretty much the same spot, I just had to aim to the right a bit more.
"I was pretty confident and once I hit it I knew it was going over."
Confidence is high Wagga City can extend their run in grand finals.
Especially with so much of the core group still in the side.
"The build up is pretty much the same as the last couple of years," he said.
"It's been the same group of boys, we know what our job is and we're ready to go.
"We've all been there before so it's not different."
However he knows Waratahs will be a tough opponent in the grand final.
"They are definitely a lot more dangerous than the last couple of years, they've got a real good structure going for them and have a good boot at the back from Lachie Day," Tracey said.
"Harry Hosegood is playing unreal for them and that helps out 'Tahs but I'm pretty confident.
"We've got a few boys coming back, the boys are pretty switched on at training."
