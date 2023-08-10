While humans may arguably be the smartest species on earth, there is a lot left to learn according to experts, particularly when it comes to our environment - and the chance comes today. Swan Song looks at the significance of black swans and other birds that once thrived on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River in the Wagga and how they have disappeared due to the destruction of their habitat. The National Science Week event starts at Wagga Art Gallery at 11am.