You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Breaking down the stigma of fearing the big questions around death is everything Dying to Know Day is about. This year, adults from all communities, cultures and gender backgrounds are being asked to prioritise self-advocacy when it comes to end-of-life planning. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District and Wagga Local Health Advisory Committee will be on hand to answer all the tough queries in the Victory Memorial Gardens from 11am to 1pm.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at San Isidore at the winter start time of 8.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
While away the morning around Wollundry Lagoon and the Civic Centre precinct with the Saturday Wollundry markets. More than 30 stallholders offer a wide range of food, produce, homewares and more to browse while taking in the tunes of local musicians and enjoying the outdoors and breakfast options between 8am and 1pm. A gold coin donation supports the Rotary Club.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
While humans may arguably be the smartest species on earth, there is a lot left to learn according to experts, particularly when it comes to our environment - and the chance comes today. Swan Song looks at the significance of black swans and other birds that once thrived on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River in the Wagga and how they have disappeared due to the destruction of their habitat. The National Science Week event starts at Wagga Art Gallery at 11am.
Head on out to Conolly Park for the Southern Inland Rugby Union's huge grand final day. Wagga City is in three of the four big dances, with the first Boiled Lollies running out against Hay in the third grade at 10.55am. Second grade kicks off at 12.25pm against Tumut. Waratahs take on Griffith in the women's grand final at 2.05pm. The main game is a Wagga derby when City and Waratahs battle it out for premiership glory at 3.15pm.
Fancy a late day out? Head to Young for the Hilltops Winter Glow Festival. The magical winter experience has a beautiful blend of live music, delicious barbecue extravaganza, LED robot dancers, food and fireworks for all to enjoy at the town's showground on Murringo Road. It runs from 4pm to 9pm.
Break out the black tie and ballgowns for a good cause at the BrAshA-T Gala at The Range. Tickets $200 per person, with the special night including a four-course meal, drinks, live and online auction, entertainment and good times with The Wobbly Boot taking patrons through the night. Doors open at 5pm for pre-dinner drinks.
Band Fusion is back at Henschke, with a big night of music from Australian Army Band, Wagga Community Band, RCM Student Concert band and the Riverina Concert Band. The combined bands spectacular starts at 7pm and is just $5 to see, or free for those aged 12 and under. Tickets available through Humanitix ahead of time, or buy at the door.
Hold onto your abs, it's laughing time at the Wagga Civic Theatre with the Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase. The travelling show brings David Smiedt, Jacques Barrett, Chris Ryan, Daniel Townes, He Huang, Jess Fuchs and Jack Wright and all their hilarious tales in a two-hour show from 8pm. Tickets from $36 at the box office or at civictheatre.com.au.
Calling all Barbie fans! It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate's Barbie-themed roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
Meet fascinating women from around the region at Curious Catchment Keepers, a new series of Sunday afternoon conversations at Curious Rabbit. From 1pm to 2.30pm, you can catch Booligal's Sandra Ireson, Adelong's Louise Freckleton and Henty's Kellie Penfold as they dive into their lives on the land.
And Then There Were None is brought to you by the Wagga School of Arts Community Theatre at the Basement over the next few Sundays. The Agatha Christie tale, directed by Felix Hadler, has a four-week run beginning with this matinee at 3pm. Tickets from $15 through Trybooking, calling 6921 2594 or emailing contact@soact.com.au.
