Despite the fast decline in volunteers across the country, one Wagga club with a focus on supporting students through school and ensuring they aren't left feeling like an outcast, is remaining strong 46 years on.
Wagga Day View Club celebrated its 46th birthday on Thursday, reflecting on the four decades of hard charitable work they have done.
Day View clubs are associated with the non-profit children's charity The Smith Family, with members often making items to sell to raise funds for the Learning for Life Program.
Currently, the Wagga Day club is sponsoring four school-aged children through the program, helping to provide that child with all of their school necessities.
President Sue Forbes, a member of 46 years, has been there from the very beginning and said she would hate to see any young child feeling left out at school due to their family's financial situation.
"You see the little tots on The Smith Family ads looking all sad, and knowing we are helping them, I think that's the drive," she said.
"All kids have to go to school, but not all kids have all of the advantages to go to school and I'd just hate to think that some little tot couldn't go on an excursion because their mum and dad couldn't afford it, or one has to go to school without a uniform.
"[Our donations] go to excursions, books, school shoes, whatever they need to make them feel a part of the school and to not have any kid feel left out, you don't ever want a child to feel left out, not little kids anyway."
Ms Forbes said the demand for support for charities like The Smith Family has grown in recent months with inflation surging through the roof, but with a struggle for clubs to get volunteers, they can only do what they can manage.
"We get messages sent through saying they need all of the help they can get and we do the best we can," she said.
The club is hoping to attract some new members and would be happy to welcome anyone who might be interested.
"We would love to get new members because we're all getting so small - it's just a different life these days - people have so many different interests," Ms Forbes said.
"The whole three clubs across Wagga are all fighting to stay alive, we have about 27 members in ours and the other day club is smaller.
"We would love new members who want to join a nice group of ladies who are all very welcoming.
"It's a lovely get-together, you meet so many different people and it's a nice outing. All clubs are suffering for members now."
