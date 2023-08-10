Wagga's American-style diner, Ray Ray's, is set to get a new name and look as its buyers reveal their plans to transform the site into a more "traditional cafe".
The popular diner on Forsyth Street in central Wagga hit the market earlier this year through Country Business Brokers after its owners of about 18 months were unsuccessful in attaining staff.
Real estate agent Neville Harvey said the site was up for sale several months before it was picked up by its new owners - Narrandera-born bakers Mitchell Pieper and Jonathan Cirillo.
With work currently underway at the site to transform Ray Ray's Diner into Little Lunch on Forsyth, the co-owners are anticipating the doors will officially open in about three weeks.
"We are changing the name and the look, so it will be a more traditional style cafe, we'll bake our own bread and sell cakes and slices, everything will be made in-house," Mr Pieper said.
Located on a busy strip amongst various businesses, Mr Cirillo said they wanted to cater for those on a time crunch.
"We will have ready-to-go food, soups and pasta, egg and bacon rolls, burgers, that sort of stuff," he said.
Confident in their new venture, Mr Pieper said the site was perfect for what they had been looking for.
"We came and had a look and we thought it was the right price for what we needed," he said.
Mr Harvey said it was a good opportunity, especially for first-time business buyers, with amazing landlords and a block which is forever developing and expanding.
"There's a great passing trade on Forsyth Street and Ray Ray's has always had a good reputation," he said.
The business duo are also looking to expand their team, with about three positions currently being advertised for front-of-house staff.
Little Lunch on Forsyth will trade Monday to Saturday from 6.30am to 3pm.
Mr Cirillo and Mr Pieper are posting updates on the Little Lunch on Forsyth Instagram page.
