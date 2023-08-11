The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Crows president Rachael Broadbent is confident they will be able to field a reserve grade team for the remaining two games of the season.

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 11 2023 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's been a difficult season for the Crows with their first and reserve grade sides combining for only the two wins this year. Picture by Liam Warren
It's been a difficult season for the Crows with their first and reserve grade sides combining for only the two wins this year. Picture by Liam Warren

Leeton-Whitton president Rachael Broadbent is confident that the Crows will be able to field a reserve grade team for the remaining two games of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.