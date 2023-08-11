Leeton-Whitton president Rachael Broadbent is confident that the Crows will be able to field a reserve grade team for the remaining two games of the season.
The Crows were forced to forfeit their round 16 reserve grade fixture against Turvey Park which was the first forfeiture seen in the Riverina League since they were also forced to forfeit a reserve grade game in 2021 against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Although conceding they have struggled with numbers this season, Broadbent was confident that the club would be able to field reserve grade sides for their remaining two matches.
"It was just a one off," Broadbent said.
"We are good to go for this weekend and the last game is at home."
The Crows have continued to battle on this season in reserve grade despite only having a handful of regular players and Broadbent confirmed there was a lot of work being done behind the scenes to ensure they have more numbers for next year.
"We are trying to move forward with it," she said.
"I know that we are not the only club that are having issues and I think it's just the sport in general and any sport in general.
"Having a small town trying to cover two rugby league sides, a rugby union side, a soccer side and feeding into two Farrer League sides does not help the situation at all."
Roughly half a dozen under 17.5 players are expected to graduate into the senior group following the conclusion of the season and Broadbent confirmed the club was doing everything in their power to see that group remain at the club.
"We've got probably six or seven of that 17.5 group that we are in talks to now that will hopefully stay on into that reserve grade side," she said.
"We are talking to people, it's not as if we are not talking to people and I think we are losing our voices."
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons admitted there was always a slight reason for concern whenever a team was forced to forfeit a game but was of the belief that a number of factors had lead to the situation last weekend.
"Any time there is a forfeit you obviously have some concern," Irons said.
"But there is obviously extenuating circumstances that can contribute to that situation.
"We know Leeton have had some challenges over the past couple of seasons around retention and competition in their area with other sports.
"But we will be working with them on how they're addressing it for 2024."
While it may not have been the best of seasons for their senior and reserve grade sides, the Crows' under 17.5 side looks set to make their fifth straight finals appearance.
It's an impressive effort from the young Crows who have often had to back up in either reserve or first grade.
